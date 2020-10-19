It’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest Football Player of the Week (Oct. 19)

The Herald has provided several ways high school football fans can access and engage with their favorite teams so far this season — from preview capsules, to live game coverage, to polls, to features and more.

The Herald is also facilitating a weekly fan poll that allows readers to pick the area’s football player of the week.

Here’s how this works: The Herald selects a list of finalists based on several nominations from area coaches. Readers can vote as often as they want. The voting is open each week until Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The football player of the week will be announced online Wednesday. That player will also receive a certificate of achievement from The Herald.

Below are this week’s finalists. You can vote now.

Football player of the week finalists

Jerrick Foster, Nation Ford receiver: The junior wide receiver had another big week for the Falcons, recording five catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-6 win at White Knoll on Oct. 16. Foster has notched 15 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns in the last two weeks. This season, Foster has recorded 22 catches for 317 yards and five touchdowns, and has also made a name in the return game.

Zan Dunham, Chester quarterback: The Chester junior quarterback rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in a 53-40 loss at Fairfield Central on Oct. 16. Dunham also passed for 45 yards in the same game. Chester is 2-1.

Kayden Hager, Catawba Ridge quarterback: The Catawba Ridge junior quarterback threw a nine-yard touchdown pass and ran for a 27-yard score in the third quarter to lead the Copperheads to a 14-0 victory at Indian Land on Oct. 16. Hager stepped up while his teammate quarterback Jadyn Davis was out with a collarbone injury, The Herald previously reported.

Nate Kelly, Legion Collegiate running back: The Lancers’ senior running back had a breakout game on Oct. 16. He rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries to lead Legion Collegiate to a 28-14 victory at Landrum.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Marc Wells, Northwestern defensive back: The Trojans’ senior defensive back made several game-changing plays to help Northwestern win, 17-3, at South Pointe on Oct. 16. Wells caused a fumble that led to Northwestern’s first touchdown. He also snagged an interception to put away the game, and recorded six tackles and six passes defended in the victory. Wells was also tasked with covering South Pointe star and USC commit O’Mega Blake, who was limited to five catches for 38 yards in the game.

Vote now and see running results

If you can’t view the poll on a mobile device, click here.

How to nominate

Want to nominate an athlete? Football Player of the Week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the “Football Player of the Week” voting, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.