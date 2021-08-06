It might take time, but this young York football team is ready to surprise in 2021

Herald file: York’s #10 RJ Glasgow carries the ball in first half play as the York Cougars host the South Point Stallions in conference play 10-23-2020. Glasgow will be a key returner for the Cougars in 2021. Special to The Herald

Dean Boyd stood in the center of the practice field on a muggy morning in July, turning and pointing and turning some more.

“You see him? Big dude? He’s a 10th grader,” Boyd says. He then shifts his attention to another part of the field. “You see him, with the ball in his hands kinda walking toward us? 10th grader. Oh, and you see him, in the slot? 10th grader. And he’s going to start.”

The York football program is young this year, and like anything, that’s a reality with its share of positives and negatives. On the bright side? The team has potential. It has a compelling two- or three-year horizon. It has a short memory, too — one that may not recall the lows of last season, which began with a lot of hope. (By vice of a few key injuries, a wonky COVID schedule, a shrunken state playoff field that only allowed in two teams from each region instead of three and the surprising emergence of Catawba Ridge, the talented Cougars went 3-3 and missed the 4A playoffs by the smallest of margins.)

On the not-so-bright side? Winning could take time. And for a team that’ll be learning by fire in 2021 — opening against Mauldin (which touts the best player in S.C.), Clover (archrival) and Westwood — time is at a premium.

But something about this team is keeping its players optimistic.

“I wouldn’t even say ‘shock,’” said senior wide receiver Jevon Long, when asked if the team could surprise teams in the region this year. He added, “We just gotta outwork them. I got confidence in my team this year.”

Here’s a look at the York football team ahead of the 2021 season.

BREAKING DOWN THE YORK COUGARS

Offensive notes: York doesn’t return a ton of experience, but the little experience it has resides in its offensive skill positions.

At receiver, the Cougars are deep: They’re led by Long, a spry, quick receiver with a set of reliable hands that has delivered some Division I recruiting attention. The All-Region 3-4A selection was among the most explosive players for York this season, evidenced by the fact that he returned three kickoffs for touchdowns in 2020. Long, who plays basketball for York Prep in the winter, is joined by other seniors Zy Brown (who’ll also start at free safety) and Amarion Huskey Thompson (who’ll also play DB).

York expects to be deep at running back, too: The unit is led by seniors Frank Thompson, who already has an offer from Alabama A&M, and RJ Glasgow. The team expects big things from sophomore Javarus Guthrie at the RB position, too.

York’s #24 Javarus Guthrie takes the hand off as the York Cougars host the South Point Stallions in conference play Friday night, 10-23-2020. Jeff Sochko Special to The Herald

The offensive line saw a departure from All-State selection Seth Petty last season and will boast four juniors and a sophomore this year, Boyd said. The team’s starting quarterback situation, after the graduation of All-Region player Weston Hance, is also still in development.

Defensive notes: Several Cougars, as previously mentioned, will play both sides of the ball this season. But two guys worth mentioning for their defensive prowess are senior linebackers Ashton Eddington and MeKayle Burris. Eddington was the team’s leader in tackles last year, and Burris, an outside linebacker who’ll play some strong safety as well, was the team’s sack-leader in 2020. (Burris notched an offer from North Greenville earlier this summer and could be due for more attention with a breakout senior year.)

“Mentally, I’m better,” Burris said. “Last year, I played fast, and if I was there I was there. But this year I know where I’m supposed to be.”

The team leader also said last year’s end was tough to swallow, but that this year’s team made no excuses.

He hopes that this mature York mindset turns into York success in 2021.

“We knew what we had to do,” Burris said, reflecting on last year. “Every game basically was a fight to get to the playoffs, and we just fell short. And we just knew we had to fight to get in the lab to try to do it this year.”

YORK FOOTBALL AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Dean Boyd. (Boyd, a York alum, is entering his third season at his high school alma mater after years of success in the Lower State.)

Last year: 3-3 (2-2). (The Cougars finished third in Region 3-4A behind South Pointe and Catawba Ridge, just barely missing last year’s condensed playoff field.)

Competes in: Region 3-4A.

Base defense: 3-4.

All-Region returners: Jevon Long (WR), Ashton Edington (LB), MeKale Burris (LB), Zy Brown (DB)

All-State players/honorable mentions who graduated last year: Seth Petty (OL), Isaiah Burris (DB), DaShawn Brown (WR), JR Goode (TE), Weston Hance (QB)

Fun fact: York has some of the best athletic facilities around, and this upcoming season, the football team is getting a due renovation: The YCHS’s field turf, which was installed 12 years ago, is being replaced this summer.

York’s #3 Frank Thompson Jr. breaks down the sideline in first half play as the York Cougars host the South Point Stallions in conference play Friday night, 10-23-2020. Jeff Sochko Special to The Herald

2021 SCHEDULE

Check The Herald's website for a comprehensive look at all the football schedules for high schools in York, Chester and Lancaster counties.

Aug. 20 Mauldin

Aug. 27 at Clover

Sept. 3 at Westwood

Sept. 10 Union County

Sept. 17 at Rock Hill

Sept. 24 Fort Mill

Oct. 1 at Indian Land

Oct. 8 Catawba Ridge

Oct. 15 BYE/TBD

Oct. 22 Lancaster

Oct. 29 at South Pointe