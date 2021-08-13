Chester football will be young in 2021, but it’ll have a lot to believe in

Herald file (2020): Zan Dunham carries the ball as the Chester Cyclones take on the Mid-Carolina Rebels in Chester on the 2020 season’s opening game. tkimball@heraldonline.com

It’s a rainy August morning, and Zan Dunham is standing off to the side of the Chester High School practice field, chewing on a plastic water bottle cap and excitedly pointing at any of his teammates who he thinks could have a special year.

After watching a few plays (and saying virtually every name on the Chester roster), the 6-foot-3, 215-pound gentle giant shrugs and offers a big smile.

“Everybody,” he says. “Everybody’s going to be exciting to watch.”

Feel free to take Dunham at his word.

In three years, the senior quarterback has seen a lot. He’s contributed to three playoff berths, 26 wins and a 4-3A region championship. He’s run through linebackers and around defensive ends. He’s thrown over defensive backs and impressed college scouts. The quiet but confident leader is one of a handful of seniors for the Cyclones this year and one of only two who will soon be a four-year starter (with offensive tackle Da’Morrious Thompson).

Plus, of course, he’s a state champion — a moniker he earned when he and Thompson were freshman in 2018.

But he doesn’t linger on that last proverbial laurel too long. He has another goal in his sights, and he thinks this year’s team can chase it down.

“I mean, it was a long time ago,” he said of the 2018 title. He smiles again, “I want another one now.”

Here’s an early, close look at the Chester football team — and why, in 2021, it should have plenty to believe in.

Chester varsity football coach Victor Floyd. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

3 strengths of Chester football

1. Experience on the offensive line. Head coach Victor Floyd estimates that he’ll have “about nine seniors” dress on Friday nights, give or take one or two for various reasons.

And almost half of them will start on the offensive line.

Thompson will start at left tackle. He’ll be joined by seniors Demarrion Carter, Benjamin Taylor and Ky’vin Anderson. The group will pave the way for an always-productive Chester rushing attack, which will be led running backs Cam Wray (freshman), Tim Brown (junior) and Sherard Feaster (junior).

2. Speed on defense. Floyd looks at his defense and sees speed.

“We can run,” Floyd said, offering a gush he doesn’t afford often. When Floyd says that, he’s not just referring to his defensive backs, led by free safety (and, yes, starting QB) Dunham. He’s not only referring to his linebacking corps, a group that’ll be led by another formidable senior in Jordan Bowser (6-foot, 180), either.

He’s talking about his entire defense — including his D-Line. That unit includes plenty of experience, too, like three-year starter and senior defensive end Quez Jackson (6-foot, 205 pounds) and senior defensive end Rathael Pendergrass.

“Everybody’s anxious to get to the ball this year,” Dunham observed. “And that’s a major key.”

3. A returning quarterback. Not many schools — if any — in South Carolina can tout a quarterback returning for his fourth year as a starter. But Chester can.

That in of itself makes Dunham an asset. The fact that he’s good is icing: The senior has already picked up a few high-major D1 offers, including from Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Coastal Carolina and South Carolina.

His backup (and perhaps his heir apparent for next year?) is freshman Trooper Floyd, Victor’s 6-foot-1, 175-pound son.

Takeaway: The Cyclones are young, yes. But they’re experienced where it counts (linemen and quarterback). They’re fast. They’re disciplined (like all Floyd teams are). And the defense that at times struggled against speedy offenses in 2020 — gave up 53, 21 and 62 points in their three losses to three spread-offense teams with mobile quarterbacks (Catawba Ridge, Daniel and Fairfield Central) — has upgraded in 2021.

Plus, youth can be a positive, Floyd said.

“Young is good because they’ll listen,” Floyd said, referring to both the underclassmen learning from the older guys and taking coaching.. “They’ll listen and work really hard.”

Chester QB Zan Dunham Artie Walker Special to the Aiken Standard

Cyclones at a glance

Head coach: Victor Floyd. (Floyd has been at the Chester helm since 2015 and won the school’s first football state championship in over 40 years in 2018. This is Floyd’s second stint at Chester: He was there from 2004-07, too — his final year bringing the Cyclones to their first state title appearance since the school was integrated in the 70s. He then moved on to coach in Georgia for eight years before returning to Chester.)

Last year: 3-3 (3-1 Region 4-3A). The Cyclones defeated Lower Richland in a wild, win-or-go-home regular season finale in 2020 to deliver their program’s fifth straight playoff berth.

Base defense: 3-3 or 4-2.

Offensive philosophy: Balanced.

Key departures: Jeremiah Days (DL, All-State selection, signed to play football at The Citadel); Johnathan Goldsborough (WR/DB, signed to St. Augustine’s); Jaden Simmons (RB/WR/DB, signed to Community Christian College); Octaveon Minter (DL/TE, signed to South Carolina State).

Chester football schedule

Check The Herald’s website for a comprehensive look at all the football schedules for high schools in York, Chester and Lancaster counties.

Aug. 20 at Union County

Aug. 27 Fort Mill

Sept. 3 at Lancaster

Sept. 10 Woodruff

Sept. 17 South Pointe

Sept. 24 at Catawba Ridge

Oct. 1 at Mid-Carolina

Oct. 8 Keenan

Oct. 15 at Lower Richland

Oct. 22 Fairfield Central

Oct. 29 BYE