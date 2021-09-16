Why York could use ‘near-perfect’ game vs. Rock Hill, plus all Week 4 football picks

What could possibly be at stake for high school football teams in a mid-season, non-region week like this one?

A lot, as it turns out.

Despite how inconsequential a Week 4 slate would normally be in any other high school football season, there’s plenty on the line for teams in York, Chester and Lancaster counties this week. The old York County rivalry matchup between Rock Hill and York at District Three Stadium, specifically, takes center stage: On Friday night, the Cougars are fighting for their first win against Rock Hill since 2015. And the Bearcats, fresh off of two weeks without playing due to COVID-19 protocols earlier this month, are looking to avoid a 10th straight loss.

“Honestly,” Boyd said in an interview with The Herald on Tuesday morning, reflecting on his team’s play in its first two contests in 2021, “if we’re going to have a chance to win, we gotta cut out those little mistakes. And we need to play a near-perfect game.”

Boyd didn’t struggle to explain why Rock Hill poses a tough challenge. He started with his Week 4 opponent’s 5A depth, which will dwarf the 35 players Boyd said his 4A team will likely dress on Friday. He also mentioned that the last nine games the Bearcats have played have been against good competition and have been remarkably competitive — including their 2021 season-opener against still-undefeated Greenville, which stole the game away from the Bearcats with a late field goal in a topsy-turvy fourth quarter.

“That could happen to any of us,” Boyd said. “When you play tough people like that, that could happen.”

As for the Bearcats’ head coach? Bubba Pittman knows he has his work cut out for him, too. His team is tasked with subduing sophomore dual-threat York quarterback Ayden Davis, who emerged as a playmaker last week in York’s win over Union County, as well as older York leaders senior linebacker MeKayle Burris and senior defensive back/receiver/returner Jevon Long.

“Coach Boyd’s a great coach, man,” Pittman told The Herald in an interview. “He’s a Hall of Fame coach. And he’s done a really good job of getting kids to come play. And they’re really talented. ...

“We just gotta take care of ourselves, and the rest will fall where it may.”

Other high school football games this week are worth keeping an eye on, too. From game predictions, to matchup story lines and more — here’s a one-stop shop for everything you need to get ready for Friday night football in Week 4.

Friday night football schedule, story lines, Zietlow predictions

Northwestern (3-1, 0-0) at Greenville (4-0, 0-0). Everyone knows Northwestern can score. But the team’s playmaking on defense (an Ashton Latta second-half pick-six) and special teams (a blocked field goal) pushed it over the top in its gritty win over Chester last week. The Trojans should be adequately challenged against undefeated Greenville — the No. 2-ranked team in South Carolina 4A football that narrowly defeated Rock Hill in Week 0.

Sports editor Alex Zietlow’s prediction: Northwestern wins.

George Washington (0-1, 0-0) at Nation Ford (1-2, 0-0). Nation Ford didn’t play last week but will take on George Washington (of Virginia). The Falcons are coming off an impressive win over River Bluff two weeks ago at home, where they saw a big game from their star junior quarterback Carson Black, who completed 22-of-40 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

Zietlow’s prediction: Nation Ford wins.

Lugoff-Elgin (0-3, 0-0) at Fort Mill (0-3, 0-0). Fort Mill has the advantage of playing at home this week and appeared to make meaningful improvements in a close loss to Piedmont this past Friday. Lugoff-Elgin hung tough last week in a high-scoring game against S.C. 5A top-10 team Chapin but fell short. This should be a competitive game.

Zietlow’s prediction: Lugoff-Elgin wins.

South Florence (3-0, 0-0) at South Pointe (2-0, 0-0). Here’s a battle between two top-10 teams in 4A S.C. football. South Pointe has playmakers all over the field — like Waymond Jenerette (who’s notched over 400 receiving yards in two games), AJ Miller (who tallied six sacks last week) and others — and will finally get to showcase that talent in front of a home crowd on Friday. The Stallions will be tested against a rowdy South Florence offense, which is averaging 55 points a game this season.

Zietlow’s prediction: South Pointe wins.

Central (1-1, 0-1) at Lancaster (0-1, 0-0). Central of Pageland takes a journey down Highway 9 to take on Lancaster in a rivalry game with deep roots. Lancaster (which hasn’t won since 2019) has had limited play thus far because of COVID-19 concerns, with only a close loss to Fairfield Central to its name. Central’s only win of the season came via an 8-6 near-stalemate against the Carolina Bearcats.

Zietlow’s prediction: Central wins.

Catawba Ridge (3-1, 0-0) at South Mecklenburg 3-1, 0-0). Catawba Ridge takes on a North Carolina for a second-straight week. The Copperheads were impressive in a win over West Cabarrus last week, and they’ll need a similar effort against South Mecklenburg — a team that is 3-1 and handled a very good Providence team earlier this season.

Zietlow’s prediction: Catawba Ridge wins.

Indian Land (2-0, 0-0) at East Clarendon (0-2, 0-0). Indian Land, after having notched two big wins in front of home crowds (one at its old stadium against 5A Nation Ford, one at its new stadium against 3A Broome), will hit the road to take on a winless team 1A team in East Clarendon.

Zietlow’s prediction: Indian Land wins.

Chester (2-2, 0-0) at Lower Richland (3-1, 0-0). This game (scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday) is the first region game of the year for both teams — a product of Region 4-3A choosing to move up its region schedule to avoid any COVID-caused playoff complications later in the year. The last time these two teams met was on a Wednesday in late October 2020, where they combined for a wild 107 points and where Chester, by virtue of a late interception in its end zone, squeaked into the 3A playoffs. This one’s bound to be a classic.

Zietlow’s prediction: Chester wins.

Great Falls (4-0, 0-0) at Lamar (1-1, 0-0). The Great Falls football program has never defeated 1A power Lamar, according to records available to The Herald. Could this be the year? Great Falls, led by explosive offensive players Xae Brown and Foxx Moore and a host of others, have won four in a row. And Lamar suffered a rare early loss to Timberland last week. The Red Devils will try to grasp this history while they can.

Zietlow’s prediction: Great Falls wins.

Johnsonville (1-0, 0-0) at Andrew Jackson (2-1, 0-0). Andrew Jackson will host Johnsonville this week after its matchup against Gray Collegiate was canceled Tuesday afternoon. The Volunteers hope to carry over their recent offensive power on Friday against their Florence County opponent — a team that defeated AJ region foe Central in its only game in 2021 so far.

Zietlow’s prediction: Andrew Jackson wins.

Lewisville (3-1, 0-0) at CA Johnson (0-1, 0-0). Lewisville opens its region season on the road against a tough Batesburg-Leesville team. The Lions scored 52 in their loss last week to Ridge Spring-Monetta — a game that saw a breakout performance from Lewisville quarterback Christien Yoder, who threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 123 yards and three touchdowns. (Batesburg-Leesville’s only loss on the season has been RSM, too, 19-14, per MaxPreps.)

Zietlow’s prediction: Lewisville wins.

Legion Collegiate (0-2, 0-0) at Charlotte Latin (3-0, 0-0). Legion Collegiate goes on the road again to take on another very tough North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association opponent in Charlotte Latin. The Lancers have yet to score in 2021.

Zietlow’s prediction: Charlotte Latin wins.

York (1-1, 0-0) at Rock Hill (0-2, 0-0).

Zietlow’s prediction: Rock Hill wins.

Clover and Catawba Ridge had their Friday games canceled because of COVID-19 issues.

Tri-County Players of Week 3

The Tri-County Coaches Association voted the players listed below as Players of the Week. The Herald facilitated the vote, like it does each week.

5A

Offensive Player: Will Mattison, Northwestern, 19-for-24 passing for 301 yards and 2 TDs and rushed for 20 yards and 2 TDs; Offensive Lineman: Luigi Rizzo, Northwestern, graded out at 87%, 2 knockdowns; Defensive Player: Ashton Latta, Northwestern, 14 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception returned for a TD, 2 pass breakups, 1 blocked field goal; Defensive Lineman: Isaac McLellan, Northwestern, 14 tackles, 1 tackle for loss; Special Teams Player: Kanoah Vinesett, Northwestern, 6-6 PATs, 6 touchbacks.

4A

Offensive Player: Ayden Davis, York, 28 rushes for 255 yards and 2 TDs and 2-for-7 passing for 30 yards and another TD; Offensive Lineman: Jordan McVay, South Pointe, 90% grade, 2 pancake blocks, 2 knockdowns; Defensive Player: MeKayle Burris, York, 2 sacks, 10 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 4 QB pressures; Defensive Lineman: AJ Miller, South Pointe, 6 sacks, 3 pressures, 2 solo tackles, 3 assists, 1 fumble recovery; Special Teams Player: Chip Distasio, South Pointe, 7-for-8 on PATs, 19-yard field goal, 6 touchbacks.

3A, 2A, 1A

Offensive Player: Zan Dunham, Chester, 27 carries for 201 yards and 1 TD rushing and 12-for-24 for 150 yards and 1 TD passing; Offensive Lineman: Brooks Horton, Andrew Jackson, 91% grade, 2 pancakes; Defensive Player: Fuller Sims, Andrew Jackson, 9 tackles, 1 tackle for loss; Defensive Lineman: Derrick Anthony, Andrew Jackson, 10 tackles, 1 fumble recovery; Special Teams Player: Blake Brice, Andrew Jackson, 4-for-5 on field goals, 3 punts (1 for 42 yards), 1 touchback.

Sam Copeland contributed to this report.