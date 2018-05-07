Normalcy slowly returning to Fort Mill Greenway, dog park after train derailed nearby

Rail cars from the train that derailed in Fort Mill over the weekend have been moved away from the tracks, said Norfolk Southern director of public relations Susan Terpay.
Trains began operating again at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The freight train derailed Friday afternoon near Maple Street in York County near Fort Mill, officials said.
The Adventure Road Entrance to the Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill reopened to guests Monday.
The site where the train cars landed is feet from hiking trails on the greenway, including a swinging bridge over Steele Creek.
The greenway closed the Adventure Road Entrance, some trails and its dog park, according to its social media site.
As of Monday, the entrance was reopened, but sections of trail remained closed: Blue Star from the Dairy Barn to the bridge at Springfield Parkway, and Muscadine from the Field Trial Barn to 21 Bypass, according to the greenway.
The greenway's Mary Warner Mack Dog Park reopened to guests on Sunday.
The Norfolk Southern train was carrying paper, grain, frozen foods and fertilizer, Terpay said.
Two empty train cars were removed from Steele Creek Saturday. The train has two locomotives and a total of 85 rail cars.
On Friday, 16 of the cars derailed.
The rail cars cannot be salvaged, Terpay said. The product the damaged cars were carrying will be moved to trucks.
