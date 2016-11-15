Jeep in Rock Hill fatal, carjacking found in Charlotte; suspect still sought

The Jeep a fatal hit-and-run suspect carjacked after a crash Saturday has been recovered in Charlotte, but the barefooted suspect is still being bought, police said.
Joshua Moore, 21, driving a motorcycle Saturday, died after he was hit by a driver at the intersection of Heckle Boulevard and Russell Street. The shoeless suspect not only did not stop, he fled the scene and carjacked a woman’s Jeep while screaming “They’re gonna hurt me!” as her boyfriend was inside a home repairing a bathroom.
The suspect has been wanted for four days despite a two-state manhunt that includes local, state and federal authorities.
The Jeep was found in North Carolina but so far authorities have not found the suspect, said Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department. Police also have not yet located the woman who was with the suspect before the fatal crash.
In the incident Saturday, Moore died after he was hit by the suspect driving a Chrysler 300 after the suspect apparently had an argument with a woman a block away on Blake Street. The suspect ran off northward where he found the woman sitting in the Jeep, then jumped in the driver’s seat and took off.
