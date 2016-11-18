Crime

November 18, 2016 11:32 AM

Police ID suspects in fatal Rock Hill hit-and-run, carjacking

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@heraldonline.com

ROCK HILL

Rock Hill Police have obtained warrants for two people in connection with a fatal hit-and-run and carjacking last weekend.

Gilverto Josue Corniel, 24, and Victoria Jaye Kistler, both of Charlotte, are wanted in Saturday’s deadly crash involving a motorcycle, according to a police statement.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Heckle Boulevard and Russell Street, where police say a dark-colored Chrysler 300 on Russell Street ran a stop sign and struck a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the intersection.

The driver of the motorcycle, 21-year-old Josh Moore, was killed.

The Chrysler continued up an embankment and crashed into an obstruction, authorities have said. The driver of the Chrysler then fled on foot and a short time later carjacked a Jeep. The Jeep was recovered this week in Charlotte.

Authorities have obtained a warrant for Corniel for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and a warrant for Kistler for obstruction of justice, according to Capt. Brent Allmon, a Rock Hill police spokesman. No details regarding Kistler’s involvement have been released.

Investigators are still trying to locate Corniel and Kistler, Allmon said.

Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos