Police ID suspects in fatal Rock Hill hit-and-run, carjacking

Rock Hill Police have obtained warrants for two people in connection with a fatal hit-and-run and carjacking last weekend.
Gilverto Josue Corniel, 24, and Victoria Jaye Kistler, both of Charlotte, are wanted in Saturday’s deadly crash involving a motorcycle, according to a police statement.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Heckle Boulevard and Russell Street, where police say a dark-colored Chrysler 300 on Russell Street ran a stop sign and struck a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the intersection.
The driver of the motorcycle, 21-year-old Josh Moore, was killed.
The Chrysler continued up an embankment and crashed into an obstruction, authorities have said. The driver of the Chrysler then fled on foot and a short time later carjacked a Jeep. The Jeep was recovered this week in Charlotte.
Authorities have obtained a warrant for Corniel for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and a warrant for Kistler for obstruction of justice, according to Capt. Brent Allmon, a Rock Hill police spokesman. No details regarding Kistler’s involvement have been released.
Investigators are still trying to locate Corniel and Kistler, Allmon said.
