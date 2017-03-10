Escaped York County prisoner would have been free in weeks, now faces up to 25 years

The York County work detail prisoner who escaped in a stolen truck this week likely would have finished his time for failing to pay $2,000 in child support in weeks, but now faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
Michael Eugene Davis, 43, was in the York County Prison, operated by the county’s public works department, when police said he stole a county truck and escaped his assigned job. Davis, of Blacksburg in western York County, took off Tuesday about 3:30 p.m. He was found at a home near Lake Wylie in northern York County about 1 p.m. Wednesday after a manhunt involving local and state police.
Davis’ hair was cut shorter than when he was in prison Tuesday or booked into jail in February.
Davis is now charged with felony escape, which carries up to 15 years in prison, and felony grand larceny for the truck. Grand larceny carries up to 10 years in prison.
Davis was at the county prison because a Family Court judge ruled Feb. 24 that Davis failed to pay almost $2,000 in court-ordered child support and sentenced him to six months prison time. Most county prison inmates who do not have disciplinary problems get a day credit for each day served, so Davis could have been eligible for release as early as May.
But he now is back in the county jail under a $31,995.28 bond for his charges and failure to pay, plus an alleged contempt violation for failure to pay the child support that landed him the six months in the first place, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Davis had been convicted of marijuana possession in October in Clover Municipal Court, but failed to pay a fine or go to jail. He was being sought for failure to comply to that sentence, court documents show.
Davis also was charged Aug. 14 by Clover police for domestic violence, then released on a $2,500 bond, according to State Law Enforcement Division records and court documents.
