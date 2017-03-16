Suspect in Rock Hill bank robbery arrested by police

A 46-year-old man has been arrested by Rock Hill police in the March 14 robbery of the First Citizens Bank on Herlong Avenue in Rock Hill.
Travis LeMont Gathers was arrested March 15 at his apartment, 2065 Lavington Court, No. 206, Rock Hill, police said.
Police found “a quantity of drugs” in his possession when he was arrested, said a statement from police Capt. Mark Bollinger.
Gathers is charged with entering a bank with intent to steal, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent crime, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute within proximity of a park, playground or school, Bollinger said.
Bond was denied Thursday in a hearing in Rock Hill Municipal Court, Bollinger said.
Bollinger said police have not made any connection between the Rock Hill bank robbery and a spree of other recent robberies.
