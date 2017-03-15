Rash of recent Rock Hill armed robberies may link to one suspect, police say

Police in Rock Hill are investigating a spree of at least six recent armed robberies, which included brazen and terrifying, gun-toting thefts, as being done by a single suspect.
The robberies under investigation include:
▪ One Stop gas station and convenience store Jan. 16.
▪ Lebo’s, a boot and clothing store on Cherry Road in February.
▪ Walmart and Marco’s Pizza March 4. Walmart is on Cherry Road and Marco’s Pizza is on Herlong Avenue.
▪ Subway on east Main Street March 6.
▪ T-Mobile on Cherry on March 10.
The robberies started in January and have been done all over the city, said Capt. Brent Allmon of the Rock Hill Police Department. Investigators have found “commonalities and similarities” that have them pursuing the crimes as potentially done by the same suspect.
“There are some similarities and links between those crimes,” Allmon said.
The motive in all the cases appears to be money and all targeted businesses, Allmon said.
The armed robbery of a First Citizen’s Bank Tuesday also remains unsolved but police have not said that the crime is connected to the other robberies.
Anyone with information on the crimes or about a suspect is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7200, or Crimestoppers at 1-877-409-4321.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments