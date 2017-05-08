4 teens, one of them 15, charged in Lancaster killing of 19-year-old

Police in Lancaster have charged four teens, including a 15-year-old, in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Lancaster man outside an apartment complex in April, Lancaster Police Department Chief Scott Grant said.
Three suspects are in custody, but a fourth suspect is still being sought, police said.
Police have not said if the April 11 killing in which the four are charged, and another shooting death of a teen in Lancaster April 26, are connected.
The killings have sparked community meetings and concerns over gangs and public safety.
Grant said that he anticipates more charges connected to the killing and other criminal activities, both before and after the killing.
Marquise Deshun Evans, 19, of Lancaster, died April 11 after he was shot on Caroline Court.
Officers found an SUV with several bullet holes; then Evans walked from behind an apartment building and collapsed, police said. He died at the scene, police said.
One of the suspects charged, Leon Caskey Jr., 19, of Lancaster, has not been captured by police, Grant said. Caskey is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Keshawn Cunningham, 17, was charged Friday with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a minor, said Grant.
La’Jameion Hood, 17, was charged with accessory to murder before the fact, police said.
A juvenile, age 15, is charged with accessory to murder before the fact and is in custody. Because of his age, the name of the 15-year-old suspect has not been released.
Detectives from the Lancaster Police Department, the Lancaster County sheriff’s office and State Law Enforcement Division investigated the case.
No arrests have been made in the shooting death of Allen Jerome Cooper Jr., 17, of Lancaster after a recreation basketball game April 26. Cooper was a student at Lancaster High School, where he played basketball.
Check back for updates.
Comments