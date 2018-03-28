Rock Hill schools superintendent leaving for Anderson County

The Rock Hill school district will be looking for a new leader.
Kelly Pew, who has served as superintendent of the Rock Hill district since May 2014, announced late Tuesday that she has accepted a position with Anderson School District One in Williamston. She will serve as the assistant superintendent of administration for Anderson.
Pew sent this statement to Rock Hill board members, faculty and staff Tuesday night:
"I am excited to have the opportunity to return to the district from which I graduated and began my administrative career," Pew said. "I will have the opportunity to work with and among many people for whom I hold much respect.
Pew said: "This position will also allow me to move closer to my parents and mother-in-law, enabling me to provide them the support and care I feel is important at this time in our lives. I appreciate your support during my time in Rock Hill and for the decision that I have made for my family. The last four years have been wonderful for my husband and for me, and we will always be grateful to the time we have spent in Rock Hill."
Pew will remain in Rock Hill until the end of the school year. Her contract was extended through 2021 in October of last year.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of a community that values and supports our public education system," Pew wrote in the statement. "I have loved working among our students and faculty/staff in our schools. I hope that I have provided positive, supportive leadership that has enabled those within our schools to learn and grow. "
York school district Superintendent Vernon Prosser announced during the March 13 school board meeting that he is also resigning.
