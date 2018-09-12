Latest News

September 12, 2018 6:22 PM

The Herald’s live updated Sept. 12, 2018 high school football scoreboard

By Sam Copeland

scopeland@heraldonline.com

Indian Land 0, Nation Ford 0, 2nd QTR


Greenville 7, South Pointe 7, 1st QTR


Chester 14, Lancaster 7, 2nd QTR


Ashbrook (NC) at Clover

Kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

Fort Mill at Lugoff-Elgin

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Rock Hill at York, 7 p.m. (Thursday )

Related content

Latest News

Comments

Videos

View more video

Latest News