The Herald’s live updated Sept. 12, 2018 high school football scoreboard

Indian Land 0, Nation Ford 0, 2nd QTR
Greenville 7, South Pointe 7, 1st QTR
Chester 14, Lancaster 7, 2nd QTR
Ashbrook (NC) at Clover
Kickoff at 7:00 p.m.
Fort Mill at Lugoff-Elgin
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Rock Hill at York, 7 p.m. (Thursday )
September 12, 2018 6:22 PM
Indian Land 0, Nation Ford 0, 2nd QTR
Greenville 7, South Pointe 7, 1st QTR
Chester 14, Lancaster 7, 2nd QTR
Ashbrook (NC) at Clover
Kickoff at 7:00 p.m.
Fort Mill at Lugoff-Elgin
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Rock Hill at York, 7 p.m. (Thursday )
Comments