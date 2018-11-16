Get fired up with Chester coach Victor Floyd before Fairfield Central game

Listen in on Chester coach Victor Floyd’s pregame talk before the Cyclones’ matchup with rival Fairfield Central, as well as highlights and action from the game.
Listen in on Chester coach Victor Floyd's pregame talk before the Cyclones' matchup with rival Fairfield Central, as well as highlights and action from the game.
The Herald’s live updated Nov. 16, 2018 high school football scoreboard

By Sam Copeland

November 16, 2018 07:07 PM

Gaffney 21, Rock Hill 7, FINAL

T. L. Hanna 68, Northwestern 7, FINAL

Dorman 58, Nation Ford 12, FINAL

Daniel 50, South Pointe 49, FINAL (2OT)

Greer 63, York 40, FINAL

Chester 39, Broome 15, FINAL

Union County 55, Indian Land 14, FINAL

