The Herald’s live updated Nov. 16, 2018 high school football scoreboard

Gaffney 21, Rock Hill 7, FINAL
T. L. Hanna 68, Northwestern 7, FINAL
Dorman 58, Nation Ford 12, FINAL
Daniel 50, South Pointe 49, FINAL (2OT)
Greer 63, York 40, FINAL
Chester 39, Broome 15, FINAL
Union County 55, Indian Land 14, FINAL
----------
