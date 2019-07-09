Latest News
Worker killed in Charlotte restaurant shooting. Suspect wounded by a police officer
An attempted robbery leaves an employee dead. Suspect shot by Pineville officer
An employee was killed, and a suspect and one other person have life-threatening injuries after a lunchtime shooting at a Steak ‘n Shake in south Charlotte on Tuesday, authorities said.
The suspect had already shot the employee when two Pineville police officers entered the restaurant in response to numerous calls about an armed person, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said.
The officers “encountered a suspect who was armed,” Putney said at a news conference at the scene. “The officers engaged with the suspect.... We believe the suspect was struck by at least one officer at least one time.”
The shooting “started in the restaurant and may have continued outside,” Putney added. He did not provide details on who the second injured person was.
Police were responding to numerous 911 calls to the scene across from Carolina Pavilion shopping center, Putney said, and Pineville officers were the first to arrive.
Employees told reporters a masked man with a gun had entered the restaurant.
Worker Nina Ramos told reporters she had a hidden view from her station making milkshakes. “I stuck my head out the window, and I looked at the man, and it seemed like he was going to shoot,” Ramos said, “so I left running out the back door.”
The shooting happened at about 11:45 a.m. at the fast-food restaurant on South Boulevard, near Interstate 485 and a Lynx Blue Line station.
The person who was killed was declared “dead on arrival” at a hospital, according to Medic. No officers were hurt, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted.
CMPD is the investigating agency.
‘I left running’
Dinabel Mejia, a Steak ‘n Shake employee, said she sprinted out of the restaurant’s back door once she saw a masked man with a pistol. She still had a coffee pot in her hand.
“I didn’t watch him shoot, but I went for the back door and then he left running, and I left running,” she said in Spanish. “I feel sick, I feel as though my heart hurts. I don’t know what happened.”
She said at least three other employees were inside the restaurant.
As soon as Ramos saw he had a pistol, she said she thought to follow Mejia. As they sprinted past a gas station, she said she heard shots go off.
Gwen Golden, a shift leader at Steak ‘n Shake, said she worked with the employee who was killed for more than eight years. She said he died protecting his colleagues.
“He was a really good guy, and we lost someone who was great to our community,” she said.
Police have not identified the people who were shot or the person who was killed.
The homicide was the 61st of the year in Charlotte. In 2018, CMPD reported 57 homicides, according to the Charlotte Observer’s data. The 2018 total was changed to 58 in February, when a man died from wounds sustained last year.
Charlotte’s violent crime was up 20% between April and June compared to the same period in 2018, CMPD reported.
This is a developing story.
