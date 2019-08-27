North Carolina
Charlotte’s latest homicide occurred in car at University City business park
A car found crashed at a University Center business park led Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to the city’s latest homicide.
The victim sitting inside has been identified as 53-year-old Kenny Ollemi, said CMPD.
Investigators say the discovery was made after they were called to the 8300 block of Classic Drive at 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release..
“Upon arrival, officers located a male inside of a vehicle with a gunshot wound,” said the release. “Detectives believe that the victim was inside the vehicle when he was shot. The vehicle was discovered crashed in the parking lot.”
Ollemi lived long enough to be taken to a hospital where he pronounced dead, police said.
“Homicide Detectives are currently canvassing the area to determine whether there are any additional witnesses to this incident,” said a release.
Investigators have not released details on any suspects in the case.
Comments