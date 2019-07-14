Charlotte police are investigating shooting that left two dead, one seriously injured

Police chief talks about Darnell Harris, the Steak ‘n Shake shooting victim CMPD Police chief Kerr Putney says Steak 'n Shake employee Darnell Harris saved lives when he fought an armed robber. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CMPD Police chief Kerr Putney says Steak 'n Shake employee Darnell Harris saved lives when he fought an armed robber.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting at a southeast Charlotte apartment complex that left two people dead and one injured early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened on Electra Lane, near Independence Boulevard. Police arrived at the scene just before 1 a.m. after responding to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon, according to police department news release.





After arriving at the scene, police found three male victims with gunshot wounds outside an apartment building. Two victims were pronounced dead on the scene and one was taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.





No other information, including the names or ages of the victims, has been released.





Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.





Check back for details on this developing story.