This new burger joint is heading to Fort Mill, also has ties to two popular eateries

There’s a new burger joint coming to Fort Mill.

TWF Burgers is signed on for a 2,500-square-foot space in Gold Hill Crossing. The 887 Gold Hill Road property is at the intersection of Gold Hill Road and S.C. 49, between Fort Mill and Tega Cay. It’s near I-77 and popular spots like Kingsley and Baxter.

TWF Burgers will be on one end of a new building, with Saltwater Markets occupying the opposite corner. In between, there are five available tenant sites ranging from 780 to 2,200 square feet.

TWF Burgers is a new concept from owner James Rivenbark. His team opened The Office Craft Bar and Kitchen in Indian Land, and more recently Blue Smokehouse in Fort Mill.

Jars Hospitality will manage TWF Burgers. Ownership plans an upbeat atmosphere with a simple menu to include old school burgers, hand spun milkshakes, tenders, wings and several fry options.

TWF Burgers has a planned opening in early 2022.