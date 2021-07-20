A Five Guys burger restaurant is headed to Fort Mill. Here’s where it will open

A double patty cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, bacon barbecue sauce and mayo with fries and a drink at a Five Guys Burgers and Fries on South Hulen in Fort Worth. Special/ Richard W. Rodriguez

A new Five Guys restaurant will open in Fort Mill.

The Warren Norman Company announced Tuesday the new burger restaurant will be part of the growing retail center at 1852 S.C. 160. Five Guys will lease almost 2,500 square feet. It will be the first Five Guys in Fort Mill and second in York County, with the other in Rock Hill.

The new Fort Mill retail center has been a hot spot of late, with plans announced for new Chipotle and Kung Fu Tea.

The Fort Mill Five Guys should open later this year. The restaurant that grew out of the Washington, D.C. area is known for burgers, large portions of hand-cut fries and related fare. The company was founded in 1986 and has more than 1,700 locations worldwide.

More than 6,000 square feet remains in the new center for coming tenants.

The Warren Norman announcement comes the same day another new burger restaurant was announced in Fort Mill. TWF Burgers will open early next year off Gold Hill Road, near Saltwater Markets.