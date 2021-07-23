Here are four just opened, or soon to open, restaurants to try across York County, SC

New places to eat and drink continue to open across York County.

Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Tega Cay and York have just some of the eateries either just opened or planned for one soon.

Here are some new places to try:

▪ J Tea in Tega Cay held a soft opening Thursday. Grand opening follows July 26. The new spot is at 921 Crossroads Plaza, suite 30 in Tega Cay.

The bubble tea shop Facebook site shows several photos and some menu items. J Tea will serve bubble, milk and fruit teas along with Vietnamese sandwiches. Grand opening hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

▪ The new Congress St Cafe also had a soft opening Thursday. It’s in Yorkville Marketplace in York. It will be open, according to a Facebook post from Yorkville Marketplace, for lunch and dinner Thursdays through Sundays. It will feature sandwiches, salads and charcuterie boards.

▪ Rock Hill has another taco place on the way. Old Town Rock Hill teased a new opening Thursday on its Facebook page. Rock Taco will open at 122 E. Main Street in Rock Hill, across from the Arts Council of York County building. Rock Taco comes from the group behind the popular Burgers & Barley restaurant on Cherry Road.

▪ Good Life Organic Kitchen posted July 20 on its Facebook page the new Fort Mill restaurant is close to opening. The smoothie and juice bar will offer bowls, parfaits, sandwiches salads and more, per the site.