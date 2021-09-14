Indian Land has a new mac and cheese — and more — restaurant coming. Here’s where

Development in Indian Land. A view of US 521 looking north Friday afternoon. The North Carolina state line is in the top of the frame.

Indian Land has a new mac and cheese — and more — restaurant on the way.

A sign is up for the coming I Heart Mac & Cheese and More location at 10092 Charlotte Highway, in the Walmart shopping center on U.S. 521. It’s just south of the state line and Ballantyne. The company website lists the Indian Land spot as coming soon. Immediate attempts to obtain comment from the company were unsuccessful.

The restaurant website describes a fast casual concept with customizable options for mac and cheese, and grilled cheese sandwiches. The online menu includes traditional, gluten free and vegan options. Add-ons include short ribs, chicken parmesan, lobster, chicken, pepperoni, meatball and almost a dozen vegetables.

There are 32 existing or coming restaurant sites for the Florida-based company, almost half of them (including one in Columbia) listed as coming soon.

Check back for more.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.