Small York County police department struggles with rising COVID-19 cases, quarantine

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in York, Chester, and Lancaster counties and across South Carolina, police agencies continue to deal with officers out of work after testing positive and quarantines after possible exposure.

At least one small department has at times had to quarantine entire shifts.

“We have also had to ask our officers to come in on their days off to cover for the ones that are on quarantine,” Tega Cay Police Department Capt. James Patterson said in a statement Thursday.

The department has had four workers test positive for the virus since March, according to the department. On Friday, four officers are on quarantine, Patterson said.

“There have been several situations where the entire shift had to be quarantined, so it has been stressful for most every member of the department,” he said.

The department has 26 sworn officers and two civilians, according to the department.

In the three counties, 15 workers at law enforcement agencies are currently positive for COVID-19, according to statistics provided Thursday and Friday to The Herald by the departments. Another 25 workers are out of work on quarantine.

Since the pandemic began in March, at least 84 employees who work in public safety in the three counties have tested positive and dozens have been quarantined for up to two weeks at a time.

York County COVID-19 cases

The York County Sheriff’s Office, the largest local agency, has five workers who are currently positive, with 13 others out on quarantine, said spokesman Trent Faris. Over the past nine months, 37 employees have tested positive and dozens have been quarantined, he said.

The office has more than 350 employees in enforcement, detention and administrative jobs. It also runs the York County jail, which has about 400 inmates at any given time. Only two inmates in April have tested positive for the virus, and they immediately left after posting bond, Faris said.

In late November and early December, the sheriff’s office had 11 employees positive at one time, and another 22 in quarantine at the same time. Several positive cases were discovered after a training session, officials said.

The office has been able to cover shifts even with workers out with positive tests or on quarantine, Faris said.

Cases statewide have surged to record levels. The percentage of positive tests was over 24% on Thursday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow the spread of the virus.

York County, with about 280,000 people, has reported more than 12,500 cases since the pandemic started, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The county has had more than 100 new cases almost every day since Thanksgiving, and several times has had more than 200 daily new cases.

The Rock Hill Police Department, another large agency with more than 150 sworn officers, has two current cases and has had 13 positive workers since March, said Lt. Michael Chavis. The department does not have anyone currently on quarantine, he said.

At police departments in York, Fort Mill and Clover, there have been at 15 positive employee cases since March and the agencies were been able to handle quarantine staffing at earlier times, officials said.

On Friday, Fort Mill has one officer positive and one officer on quarantine, said Maj. Bryan Zachary. Clover has one officer positive, said Capt. Logan McGarity. York has no current cases and no one on quarantine, said Capt. Brian Trail.

Chester, Lancaster: Some officers positive, no jail cases

Chester County, with about 32,000 residents, has had more than 1,850 cases since March.

On Friday, Chester County Sheriff’s Office has two positive cases among employees, with three others quarantined, said spokesman Grant Suskin. The office has had 16 positive cases since March.

Lancaster County, with about 98,000 residents, has had more than 4,100 cases since March, DHEC data shows.

The Lancaster County sheriff’s office has five current cases and four more on quarantine, spokesman Doug Barfield said.

Both agencies, officials said, were able to handle quarantines earlier in the pandemic with existing staff.

No inmate COVID-19 cases have been reported at Chester or Lancaster county jails, officials said.