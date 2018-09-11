Moped cyclist killed in York Co. I-77 crash identified; cops seek hit and run driver

The moped driver killed in an Interstate 77 crash in York County has been identified as police seek the hit and run driver who struck the man.

Kenneth Caballero, 27, of Rock Hill, died Sunday at the scene of the crash, near mile marker 89 of southbound I-77, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner.

Caballero was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Caballero was on the highway around 5 a.m. Sunday when he was hit from behind by a vehicle also traveling southbound, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol. Caballero was thrown from the moped, then struck by at least two other vehicles in the southbound lanes, Miller said.

SIGN UP

We are asking for your help! If anyone has any information on this Fatal Collision please call us at the numbers listed! pic.twitter.com/sAEDOcX4z2 — Trooper Gary SCHP (@SCHP_Troop4) September 10, 2018

Some of those later vehicles stopped to render aid and call police. But the initial vehicle that collided with Caballero’s moped did not stop and still is being sought, police and emergency officials said.

It is illegal to operate a moped on any South Carolina highway with a posted speed limit over 55 MPH. The speed limit is 60 MPH at the scene.

State troopers are seeking the public’s help in finding the vehicle that hit Caballero. The type of vehicle is unknown but could have front-end damage, Miller said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has any information on the other vehicle or its driver, is asked to call state police at 803-896-9621; 1-800-768-1504, or South Carolina Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.