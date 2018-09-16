Tree crushes Fort Mill business amid ongoing Florence storm damage

A Fort Mill business was crushed by a fallen tree during the weather from Tropical Storm Florence overnight Saturday. No injuries were reported.

Kristin Vining posted photos Sunday morning on Facebook of her office in Whiteville Park. Photos show a massive tree on top of the property, and one shows an office with the ceiling caved from the damage.

Vining then posted a Facebook live feed showing the uprooted tree and damage.

“All the way down the street, down Springs Street, wow,” she said. “It’s unreal. There’s my office right there.”

Vining runs The Vining Group, a real estate company on Springs Street in Fort Mill.

In the live feed, she said she received a call from the fire department at 4:30 a.m. She arrived to find exposed roots reaching maybe 10 feet high, a broken water meter and upturned concrete.

“All of the power lines in historic Whiteville Park have been compromised,” she said. “The front entrance of (the business) is completely impassable. The tree is over 100 years old.”





Vining said there weren’t any injuries.

“Praise God nobody was hurt,” she said.





A co-worker on site Sunday said the building used to be a family home, but now had been used only as a business. It was completely demolished, the employee said, and is likely to be condemned.

The damage follows an incident Saturday where a gas station awning was destroyed not far from Whiteville Park, at the Gulf Station just off the bottom of Main Street.

Multiple power outages also have been reported throughout Fort Mill Saturday and Sunday.





