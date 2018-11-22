York County ‘rediscovers’ Catawba River with recreation boom

With new access to the Catawba River, residents and visitors in York, Chester and Lancaster counties are "rediscovering" the natural resource amid a recreation boom. York County recreation and tourism leaders say hundreds of people are taking adva
By
Up Next
With new access to the Catawba River, residents and visitors in York, Chester and Lancaster counties are "rediscovering" the natural resource amid a recreation boom. York County recreation and tourism leaders say hundreds of people are taking adva
By

Local

These parks will be open on Thanksgiving Day in Rock Hill

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

November 22, 2018 12:04 PM

Rock Hill

Some Rock Hill parks will close early on Thanksgiving Day, but residents can still find places around town to walk off the turkey and other holiday food.

Cherry Park and Manchester Meadows will be open until 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and open on regular schedule Friday.

Rock Hill Tennis Center will be closed Thanksgiving Day and reopen on regular schedule Friday.

The Giordana Velodrome, Rock Hill BMX Supercross Track, recreation centers, Parks, Recreation and Tourism offices at City Hall, and park offices will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

All other Parks, Recreation and Tourism parks and trails, including trails at River Park, will be open on regular schedule Thursday and Friday.

The kayak and canoe launches at River Park and Riverwalk were reopened Monday after they were closed Nov. 14 because of “high and potentially dangerous water flow.”

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

  Comments  