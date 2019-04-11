Fort Mill may add a Horse Road site beside ASC Greenway. Here’s what else.

Fort Mill could add 13 acres just off the Anne Springs Close Greenway, zoning it for a mix of commercial uses.

The mostly wooded site is off Horse Road, part of a larger parcel between and with access off both Old Nation Road and S.C. 160 West. It’s zoned for agriculture use in the county. It has outbuildings used by the greenway. It’s surrounded by equestrian and other greenway land uses.

Owner Leroy Springs & Co. wants to add the acreage to a development agreement it entered into with the town in 2008.

While the new zoning allows several residential and commercial uses, plans haven’t been submitted to develop the site. Plans are to keep using it for accessory facilities at the greenway. If development plans change, new construction would have to go through the town approval process and could require a traffic analysis.

The larger development agreement allows for many uses including senior and other residential in support of the greenway.





The 13-acre chunk of land is the northern piece of a 60-acre parcel. Last August, York County planners met with property owners about putting an office and public restroom on the larger tract.

County records value the 60 acres at more than $2.4 million.





The town planning commission will hear the case for annexation and adding the Horse Road site into the development agreement when the group meets April 16.

That night, the commission also will discuss a subdivision, building addition and appearance reviews.





BowZee WowZee at 116 Massey St. looks to add a 900-square-foot addition. The pet daycare and boarding business opened in 2006 and expanded in 2012. The addition would extend the business on the west side of the property.

Other reviews include CVS Pharmacy and Fort Mill Fitness Factory locations.

In another item, owners of a little more than half an acre at 128 E. Gregg St. want to subdivide the site to allow for the construction of a new home. The proposed new lot would be smaller than the town typically allows, but similar to other small lots in the historic Whiteville Park area. Town planning staff recommends the parcel not be subdivided, but the planning commission will decide.