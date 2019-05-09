Coroner identifies Rock Hill man, NC woman killed Monday in separate York County crashes

Fatal crash blocks northbound lanes of Anderson Road near York Technical College A fatal crash blocked the northbound lanes of Anderson Road in front of York Technical College near Dave Lyle Boulevard in Rock Hill on Monday morning, May 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A fatal crash blocked the northbound lanes of Anderson Road in front of York Technical College near Dave Lyle Boulevard in Rock Hill on Monday morning, May 6, 2019.

The two people who were killed in York County crashes Monday have been identified.

Robert Baker 80, of Rock Hill, died before 8 a.m. Monday at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Rock Hill near the entrance to York Technical College, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner. Baker was the driver of a car, police said,

Brittany Withers, 24, of Gastonia, N.C., was killed around 1:15 p.m. Monday in an unrelated single-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 southbound north of Fort Mill, Gast said.

In the first fatal crash, Baker pulled out of Baskins Road onto Anderson Road while disregarding a red light, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department. Baker’s vehicle collided with a pickup truck that had a green light as it was heading north on Anderson Road, Bollinger said.





A female passenger in the vehicle driven by Baker was hurt in the wreck and transported to a hospital for medical treatment. The extent of the woman’s injuries is unclear. Her name has not been released.

Traffic was detoured around the crash site for several hours as both northbound lanes of Anderson Road were blocked.

Withers died in Monday’s second crash. That crash also disrupted traffic as one of the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 at Exit 88 between Fort Mill and the North Carolina state line was blocked.

There were no passengers in the 2000 Toyota driven by Withers that went off the right side of the road, overturned and hit a tree, officers said. Withers was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected from the car, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.





No charges have been filed in either crash.

York County has had four fatal highway deaths since Friday. In other incidents, a pedestrian was hit and killed Saturday morning west of Clover in a hit and run that police said remains unsolved.

Late Sunday, a Rock Hill woman died in a two-car crash on Paraham Road west of lake Wylie.

Seventeen people have died in crashes in York County in 2019 through May 6, according to S.C. Department of Public Safety statistics. Through May 6 in 2018, 10 people had died in York County wrecks, statistics show.

Statewide in South Carolina, highway deaths through May 6 are at 304 -- down from 334 at the same date in 2018.

Police have not identified any factors that have caused York County deaths to go up, while statewide fatalities are down.

