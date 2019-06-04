1 killed, 1 hurt in York County I-77 crash near Rock Hill, troopers say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person has died after a York County crash between a car and tractor-trailer on Interstate 77, troopers said.

The name and age of the person who was killed has not yet been released by the York County Coroner’s Office. The person who was killed was a passenger in the car, troopers said.

The wreck happened around 10 p.m. Monday night on I-77 southbound at mile marker 76 just south of the Rock Hill city limits, said Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The tractor-trailer and a 2014 Ford sedan were both heading south when the two vehicles struck each other on the highway, Sutherland said.

The passenger of the Ford was entrapped at the scene and had to be extricated by emergency crews, Sutherland said.

The driver of the Ford, a 22-year-old from Rock Hill, was injured and taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment, Sutherland said. The passenger was also taken to PMC where that passenger later died, Sutherland said.

The driver of the tractor trailer was identified as a Florida man, age 63, Sutherland said. That driver was not hurt, law enforcement officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol. No charges have been filed.

All persons involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts, Sutherland said.

The highway fatality is the 20th in York County in 2019, according to statistics from the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

Check back for updates on this developing story.