11 York County business cited by SC SLED agents, police for selling alcohol to minors

Law enforcement officers gave out 11 citations to York County restaurants, bars, and businesses Tuesday for selling alcohol to minors under age 21, officials said.

The businesses were cited after underage people who were working with police purchased alcohol, said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

DEU officers and agents from the State Law Enforcement Division checked 117 businesses during the evening hours Tuesday, Brown said.

The check is done semi-annually by SLED agents, police officers, and York County Sheriff’s Office deputies to try and curtail underage drinking, officials said.

It is illegal in South Carolina to sell alcohol to anyone under age 21, Brown said.

The citations, all misdemeanors, were issued in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Lake Wylie and Tega Cay, officials said.

According to information released by police, the businesses cited Tuesday were:

Rock Hill: Jing Jing Chinese Cuisine, Crosspointe Drive; Dixie Pig, Celanese Road.

York: Wing King Cafe, North Congress Street; The Coal Yard, Garner Street.

Lake Wylie: Papa Doc’s, Charlotte Highway

Fort Mill: Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, U.S. 21 Bypass; Fratelli Ristorante & Pizzeria, Market Street; Daurias, Katy Lane; Panchito’s Mexican Grill, Foothills Way.

Tega Cay: Danny’s Pizza And Pasta, S.C. 160; Pho & Sushi, Stonecrest Boulevard.

Efforts to slow or stop underage drinking have been going in in York County for years. Starting in 2016, York County All on Board and Keystone Substance Abuse Services partnered in anti-underage alcohol activities with several York County businesses.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and other law enforcement officials have increased warnings against underage alcohol use after the death of a York teen in December 2017. The teen died from what coroner officials said was alcohol poisoning. The alcohol in that case was purchased for the teen by an adult who was arrested, police said.

On Sept. 30, York County deputies broke up a teen alcohol party in Lake Wylie where officials said more than 30 teens were involved and one minor was taken for medical treatment for possible alcohol poisoning.