Parades, festivals and tours: York County region gets ready to ring in the holidays

Sparkling lights, hot cocoa and festive music will soon fill the York County region.

Here are some local events to ring in the holidays:

Greenway holiday market

The Winter Wonderland Holiday Market at the Anne Springs Close Greenway is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 30.

Guests can shop for holiday gifts and decorations from more than 150 regional artists at 288 Dairy Barn Lane in Fort Mill. Participants can buy hard cider, wine and beer from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The market is free for Greenway members and children younger than age 4, and $5 per vehicle for others.

Lake Wylie Christmas

Papa Doc’s Shore Club, Lake Wylie’s new restaurant, will host its first tree lighting ceremony from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 30. The event at 3990 Charlotte Highway will include holiday games, a visit from Santa, a bake sale and free hot cocoa.

Lake Wylie’s annual boat parade is 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at Buster Boyd Access Area, near Papa Doc’s. The boats will circle in front of Riverpointe and pass the Lake Wylie boat landing.

Historic Brattonsville Tours

With the return of a 40-year tradition, guests can tour Historic Brattonsville by candlelight and learn how the holidays were celebrated in the Carolina Piedmont during the 18th and 19th centuries.

Christmas Candlelight Tours are from 3 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 at 1444 Brattonsville Road in McConnells. Tours are $10 or free for Culture and Heritage Museum members. Reservations must be made online.

Interpreters dressed in historical garments will demonstrate holiday traditions of the time periods, a release states. Guests can also enjoy candle-dipping and water coloring ornaments.

Participants can visit Father Christmas and enjoy live music around the campfire. Vendors will be on-site, including glassblower Phil Gilson.

Christmasville

Rock Hill’s annual Christmasville festival is Dec. 5-8, with events for children and adults.

Events include gingerbread contests, crafts, rides, live shows, chances to meet Santa, a petting zoo, food, carriage rides and carnival.

Winthrop University’s annual lighting of the magnolia tree is 6 p.m. Dec. 6, followed by the city of Rock Hill Christmas Parade at 6:30.

For a full list of events, visit christmasvillerockhill.com.

Tega Cay Christmas

Tega Cay’s Christmas tree lighting and candy cane hunt is 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Glennon Center, 15083 Molokai Drive.

The Fort Mill High School and Tega Cay Elementary chorus will sing Christmas carols as guests enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and a visit with Santa.

Christmas in Fort Mill

The town of Fort Mill will ring in the holidays with an artisan fair, tree lighting and parade.

The town’s tree lighting ceremony is at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at Main Street Band Stand. Children and church members will sing holiday tunes and Momentum Dance will perform.

Fort Mill’s Christmas Parade at Tom Hall Street begins at 11 a.m. Dec. 7.

Tour the town’s decorated historic homes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at 107 Clebourne St. The fifth annual tour includes the James Young House, Flint Hill Baptist Church, Wilson House and Belle Crane Inn. Tickets are $50 or $90 with the addition of a guided tour of the White Homestead.

Christmas in Clover

Clover’s 49th annual Christmas parade kicks off at 3 p.m. Dec. 1 near Main Street in downtown.

The Clover Community Center, 120 Bethel St., will host the Grinchmas Craft Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14. Children can enjoy cookies and hot cocoa, get faces painted and make holiday crafts. The event is free.

Olde York Christmas

The city of York’s 80th annual tree lighting and Christmas parade is from 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 at 43 N. Congress St.

This year’s theme is the history of the circus. York’s Greatest Showman will lead bands, circus performers, animals, floats and participants from local businesses, according to the event description. Horses will lead the welcome of Mr. and Mrs. Claus in a horse-drawn carriage.

Live entertainment by local talent after the parade. Children can take photos with Santa at his workshop inside the York Senior Center, and families can shop food vendors.

“This one of a kind event will light up the evening with festivities and thousands of Christmas lights while reflecting back on our proud history,” reads the event description.

Tour historic homes and sites from 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7-8, sponsored by the Yorkville Historical Society. The tour features homes on East and West Liberty, Kings Mountain Street, the York A.R.P. Church and Downtown Music.

Online tickets are $10. Day-of tickets are $15 for ages 13 and older, $10 for children ages 4-12.

Chester County Christmas

The city of Chester’s Christmas parade starts at 4 p.m. Dec. 2.

The annual tree lighting is at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 in front of Chester County Court House. Roller skate and shop food trucks starting at 5 p.m.

The city’s holiday celebration is 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7. There will be sledding, skating, arts and crafts, Santa and reading with Mrs. Claus. All activities are free.

Lancaster County Christmas

Lancaster’s Christmas in the City celebration is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 featuring a Christmas bazaar, arts and crafts, food trucks, free photos with Santa and trolley rides. This year’s theme is A Whoville Christmas.

The city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony is 7 p.m. at Springs House.

Gingerbread houses from the annual contest will be displayed in city hall during the festival. Deadline for entries is 5 p.m. Dec. 6.

The city of Lancaster Christmas parade is 6 p.m. Dec. 14 on Main Street.

Visit lancastercitysc.com for more information.

Winterfest

Carowinds theme park transforms into a holiday wonderland. After passing a 70-foot Christmas tree, tour streets packed with twinkling lights, shops and stores offering treats.

Winterfest is open weekend nights Nov. 24 through Dec. 31.

There are a variety of shows throughout the night, including Holiday in Harmony, drummers, Charlie Brown’s Christmas Spectacular and a jazz performance, according to Carowinds.

New this year is the Winterfest Wonderland Parade with live entertainment and decorated floats at 9 p.m. nightly, weather permitting.

Carowinds near Fort Mill crosses the South and North Carolina state line. Visit the park’s website for a full list of Winterfest attractions and tickets.

The holidays in York County also bring multiple parades, theater productions and light shows. Check visityorkcounty.com for a list of holiday events.