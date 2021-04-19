3 dead including two children, 2 others hurt in crash in Lancaster County

Three people were killed and two more were hurt Sunday in a crash involving four vehicles in Lancaster County, officials said.

A driver and two passengers in a Hyundai car involved in the collision died at the scene, officials said. Two of the people who died were minor passengers in the Hyundai driven by Juan Valencia Gonzalez, 19, of Lancaster, said Karla Knight-Deese, Lancaster County Coroner. The names of the juveniles were not released.

Two cars including the Hyundai, a truck/tractor, and a motorcycle were involved in the collision around 1:15 p.m. on S.C. 200 north of Lancaster, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The Hyundai was heading north on the highway when it tried to pass the motorcycle, Miller said. The Hyundai hit a truck/tractor that was heading south head-on, Miller said.

The motorcycle driver was hurt in the collision and airlifted by helicopter to a hospital for treatment, Miller said. The driver of the truck/tractor was also hurt. The conditions of the two people injured was not available Monday morning.

The driver of a fourth car was not injured, police and coroner officials said.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner and the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

Seven people have been killed on roads in Lancaster County in 2021, according to department of public safety statistics.