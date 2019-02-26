Crime

As residents grilled outside, Rock Hill house, car hit in drive-by shooting

By Andrew Dys

February 26, 2019 12:04 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Rock Hill, SC

A house and car in Rock Hill were hit by gunfire as residents were outside grilling after midnight Tuesday, police said.

No injuries were reported in the shooting on Chestnut Street in Rock Hill, according to police. Detectives have been assigned the case and are seeking suspects, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The victim told responding officers that he and another person were in the back yard using the barbecue grill when shots smashed into both the front of the building and a silver Infiniti car parked in front of the residence.

The first officers on the scene found multiple gunshot holes in the home and the car, according to an incident report.

Officers also found several bullet shell casings in the road. Forensics units collected evidence at the scene but the suspects had fled, officers said.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

crime

crime

Andrew Dys

Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.

  Comments  