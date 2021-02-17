2 young men charged in the double murder of two teens in January in Rock Hill

Two teens have been charged in connection to the shooting deaths of two Rock Hill teens in January, police said.

Jon’Tarius Delmone Reid, 18, and Kelvin Barnette Jr., 18, are each charged with two counts of murder, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The victims were identified as Zyon Minton, 17, and Digarian Foster, 18. They died at Piedmont Medical Center after being shot around 7 p.m. Jan. 23, police and York County coroner officials said.

Minton and Foster were in a yard on Byars Street near Friedheim Road southeast of downtown Rock Hill when they were shot.

Details about the motive for the shootings have not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Reid had been in the York County Jail since Feb. 10 on other charges including illegal possession of a handgun and violation of probation from a previous conviction, York County court records show. Barnette was arrested Tuesday, police said.

The suspects face a minimum of 60 years to life in prison if convicted of both killings.

Under South Carolina law, suspects in an incident where more than one person is killed could face a death penalty trial. A case involving multiple victims is considered to have aggravating factors for prosecutors to consider when seeking capital punishment, state law shows.

Both suspects remain in the Rock Hill city jail without bail pending a first court hearing.

Killings were two of three deaths within hours

The killings of Minton and Foster were not the only shooting deaths in the area on Jan. 23. A South Carolina teen rapper named Paul Harts, 19, who went by the stage name 18veno, was killed nearby on the same night.

About two hours after the teens were gunned down, Harts was killed after a shootout inside a car on McShea Drive in York County just outside the Rock Hill city limits. A Fairfield County teen is charged with manslaughter and a Rock Hill man is charged with murder and drug charges in that case.

Sheriff Kevin Tolson said the McShea Drive killing involved illegal drugs. Tolson said the investigation into Harts’ death remains ongoing.

Police and sheriff’s office officials have not linked the two homicide cases.

The late January shootouts in both sets of killings prompted a public stop the violence vigil that was held Jan. 26 in downtown Rock Hill.

The homicides were the second and third in Rock Hill in 2021. An 82-year-old man died in January after he was beaten during a New Year’s Day home invasion, police and coroner officials said. That case remains unsolved.