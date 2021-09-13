Crime

SLED investigating missing millions from Alex Murdaugh’s former SC law firm

READ MORE

Alex Murdaugh Coverage

The Murdaugh family saga has dominated the news after another shooting, a resignation and criminal accusations — with Alex Murdaugh at the center of it all. Here are the latest updates on Alex Murdaugh.

Expand All
COLUMBIA, S.C.

The State Law Enforcement Division has opened an investigation into money a Hampton County law firm has charged that former partner Alex Murdaugh “misappropriated.”

The announcement was made late Monday by SLED Chief Mark Keel.

The firm Murdaugh was with before he resigned is called Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, & Detrick (PMPED) law firm.

A source close to the case said the amount of missing money may be around $5 million.

“As Chief of SLED, I continue to urge the public to be patient and let this investigation take its course,” Keel said. “Investigative decisions we make throughout this case and any potentially related case must ultimately withstand the scrutiny of the criminal justice process.”

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Keel continued that “with all cases, SLED is committed to conducting a professional, thorough, and impartial criminal investigation, no matter where the facts lead us.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

John Monk
John Monk has covered courts, crime, politics, public corruption, the environment and other issues in the Carolinas for more than 40 years. A U.S. Army veteran who covered the 1989 American invasion of Panama, Monk is a former Washington correspondent for The Charlotte Observer. He has covered numerous death penalty trials, including those of the Charleston church killer, Dylann Roof, serial killer Pee Wee Gaskins and child killer Tim Jones. Monk’s hobbies include hiking, books, languages, music and a lot of other things.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service

Alex Murdaugh Coverage

The Murdaugh family saga has dominated the news after another shooting, a resignation and criminal accusations — with Alex Murdaugh at the center of it all. Here are the latest updates on Alex Murdaugh.

Back to Story