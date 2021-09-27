Police charge man with murder, identify victim after gunfight at apartment complex

Police charged a man with murder Sunday after another man was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a domestic dispute Saturday night in Rock Hill.

Rayquan Jamal Steele, 27, is charged with murder, according to arrest warrants obtained by The Herald.

Rock Hill Police say Steele fatally shot Yorel Milton, 22, at an apartment complex on Celanese Road around 10 p.m. Saturday, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said. The arrest warrant says Milton was shot “multiple times.”

Steele went to an apartment where his ex-girlfriend and Milton were, police said in the arrest warrants. A child that belongs to Steele and the ex-girlfriend, also was there.

Steele left the apartment after first threatening the woman and Milton with the minor child present, the warrants state. Steele then came back with a 10 mm handgun and shot Milton, according to the arrest warrant.

Steele was wounded after he and Milton shot at each other, Rock Hill police said in a written statement.

Steele was found injured at the scene, officials said. He was treated for his gunshot wounds and then charged Sunday with murder, second-degree domestic violence for threats against the woman with the child present, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the warrants.

The Herald is not naming the woman, who was a victim of domestic violence.

Steele faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murder, South Carolina law states. The domestic violence charge carries up to three years in prison for a conviction, and the weapon charge carries up to five years.

Steele remains in the York County jail without bail after bond was denied in an initial appearance in Rock Hill Municipal Court, records show.

