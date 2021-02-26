Black History Month: This Chester school staff worker is impacting students’ behavior

Marquita Brown started working as a behavior interventionist in Chester County schools after she noticed students needed extra emotional support.

Editor’s note: This month, in honor of Black History Month, The Herald is highlighting voices in the region you may not have heard. These are Black people who quietly have an impact in our communities. Today we feature Marquita Brown.

When Marquita Brown began as a substitute teacher at Chester Middle School four years ago, she noticed a pattern. Students who had behavioral issues fell behind, and often got suspended.

She asked her boss if there was a way she could help. What if someone could talk to the kids who are struggling and figure out the root of the problem? What if they could be taught better methods of dealing with their feelings?

That’s where Brown stepped in.

Her idea blossomed into a new position at Chester schools -- her title now is a behavioral interventionist.

When a child has a problem, Brown takes them to her classroom and they talk about what’s bothering the student. Sometimes a student has been up all night because their parents are arguing, she said. It’s not their fault that they can’t pay attention.

“I noticed a lot of kids out there need help, and need someone to push them, and give them extra love,” she said. “I used to be a ‘behavior child’ growing up.”

Now, the children have someone they trust, someone who can help them remove barriers to success. And Brown’s impact continues to grow.

“A child will come to you with no problem,” she said, “And you’ll have other children that see you helping that child, and then they’ll come as well.”

Brown, 36, sat down with Herald reporter Tobie Nell Perkins to talk about Black History Month, racial issues in Chester and how all of this impacts our children.

What does Black History Month mean to you?

To me, it’s a celebration of all African Americans that have done great achievements. Showing other Black Americans that based not on your circumstances or your skin color, you can do this, whatever you put your mind to.

Is there a particular incident that inspires you when it comes to race or politics?

What was great for me was when we had our first African American president, and then this year, we got the first African American woman in the White House. That gives me knowledge to tell the children and students that no matter what, where you come from, what you’ve been through, what you have dreamed of... It’s possible. You can do it.

Who is the person that inspires you or you admire in Black history? Or someone that’s around right now?

For me, it’s not a “back in the day” person. It’s my boss, Dr. Sheka Houston. I came to Chester Middle School as a substitute. And I sat down with her and I told her what I wanted to do. In her school, I wanted to help students that were labeled as “behavior kids.” Every time they come into a classroom, a teacher was like, “I don’t want to keep them in my classroom, because I’ve heard about him, I heard about her.”

So I sat down with her. And we had a conversation. And she told me “we have to have a title for that, and we can make that happen.”

I’ve seen her work with kids from 7 a.m., and sometimes not leave the school until 8 at night. She’s going hard for all of her students, all of her staff, and that is something I really adore.

What is the key race-related issue you see in your community?

I see a lot. People saying “you’re Black, I can’t hang out with you,” or “you can’t do this, you can’t do that...”

Do you think kids handle racial issues better than adults?

Yes, the school is much better than what the parents are. I have kids that come up to me, and some of them are white, and some of them are Black, saying “thank you, Ms. Brown,” sticking their elbow out down the hallway. I love them all.

Is there something we can do as a community to fix this?

We can show the children — they learn from us — if we can show them, that, ‘hey, I can get along with Susie, she’s black, and I’m white. I can hang out with David, he’s white and I’m Black.’

And just because we have a disagreement doesn’t mean I hate you. We’re not going to agree on everything. And we have to show the kids that we can do that as an adult. Children will learn from that.... Because they watch us, whether we know it or not. They’re watching us all the time.

If there was a message you could give to your community, what would it be?

We have to do better as one. As a community, we shouldn’t be separated. If we want to stand up for something, let’s all stand up for it together. You know, sometimes people don’t believe in the same stuff, but think of things that we all believe in. Especially if it has to do with our kids — let’s all stand up for that together.