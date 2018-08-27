NC legislature passes new constitutional amendment bills that some call ‘deceitful’

Legislators approved their second attempt at writing new constitutional amendments on Monday, just days after their first attempt had been thrown out in court for being potentially misleading to voters.

Barring any other legal struggles, the new language passed Monday is expected to replace the old language that the court system found unacceptable — although Democrats said the new versions of the amendments are hardly better than the old versions that just lost in court.

“Once again it’s false, it’s misleading,” said Sen. Floyd McKissick, a Democrat from Durham, during Monday’s debate on the Senate floor.

The legislature was only back because Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper won a lawsuit earlier this month, in which he successfully argued that two of the six constitutional amendments that Republican lawmakers voted to put before voters this November were going to be worded misleadingly.

One of the amendments in question would transfer power over the N.C. Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement from the governor to the legislature. The other amendment would transfer the power to appoint new judges from the governor to the legislature.

Previously, every living former governor and chief justice of the state supreme court called on voters to reject both amendments. There were Republican and Democratic politicians in both groups who said they fear the amendments would seriously erode the system of checks and balances that government ought to have.

On Monday, several Democrats tried to offer their own tweaks to the bills, which they said would’ve added necessary context and facts to the ballot for voters to see. But all their attempts were denied.

“If we want to avoid ballot language that is misleading and deceitful I would recommend you vote on this,” Democratic Sen. Jay Chaudhuri of Raleigh said in support of his own suggestion, just before it was voted down.

Republican lawmakers have defended the amendments, and frequently point out that it’s ultimately up to voters this fall to decide whether amendments should be enshrined in the state constitution.

“I think it’s very clear,” said Sen. Harry Brown, a Republican from Jacksonville. “I don’t think there’s any deception in these amendments.”

Rep. Davis Lewis, a Republican from Harnett County who sponsored the new versions of both amendments, said Monday that he believes the new language “addresses all concerns of the court.”

The House of Representatives already passed the new versions of the amendment proposals on Friday, so Monday’s vote in the Senate made the changes official.

Unlike with most other bills, the governor does not get the chance to veto constitutional amendment proposals because they are required to pass with a veto-proof majority in the first place.

It’s not clear yet if Cooper will sue again, although over the weekend his official Facebook page quoted him saying that, “The people deserve a truthful ballot. These amendments remain dishonest and dangerous like the old ones that the court ruled unconstitutional.”

His campaign also sent out a fundraising email to supporters over the weekend, which said Republican legislators “will seemingly stop at nothing to tear down North Carolina’s separation of powers and the checks and balances we count on for our democracy.”

Republican Sen. Ralph Hise, in a written statement Monday after the new versions passed, said Cooper shouldn’t sue again.





“The fact of the matter is the people of North Carolina are the ones who should decide what they want in their constitution, and hopefully the governor will abandon further attempts to take away North Carolinians’ right to vote,” Hise said.