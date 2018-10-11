Durham, Wake, Chapel Hill leaders urge ‘No’ vote on all 6 constitutional amendments

A group of Triangle mayors and council members are the latest political leaders to oppose six constitutional amendments on the ballot Nov. 6.

On Thursday, Common Cause NC and Local Progress released a letter signed by mayors of five cities: Chapel Hill, Durham, Garner, Holly Springs, and Morrisville. The groups will hold a press conference Friday in Raleigh with more local officials who are expected to support the letter.

The letter states, as local elected officials, they are aware of the “potentially damaging impact of the legislature’s proposed six constitutional amendments on the ballot this November.”

“The tax amendment and several others would have major impacts on the local level. We are at a critical juncture in the future of North Carolina,” it states.

Local Progress is a national network of progressive local elected officials; Durham Mayor Pro Tem Jillian Johnson serves on its board.

Common Cause NC is a nonpartisan organization that opposes North Carolina gerrymandering and advocates for an inclusive political process.

“Passing any of these six amendments furthers the partisan divide and makes it even more difficult for our state to make the progress it needs to serve all the people of North Carolina so we can meet our potential,” Morrisville Mayor T.J. Cawley said in the announcement.

The full list of signers will include elected officials in Raleigh, Wake County and Orange County, and will be announced Friday, said Justin Guillory of Stop Deceptive Amendments, a group opposing the amendments.

The six constitutional amendments were written by the Republican-controlled General Assembly. The N.C. Democratic Party opposes them. The News & Observer reported that the N.C. Supreme Court denied lawsuits from Gov. Roy Cooper and the N.C. NAACP to keep the amendments off the ballot.

The amendments “were written by politicians to sound good, but without any of the fine print,” the letter states. “We are afraid that fine print will eventually be a bad deal for local governments and North Carolina families.”

The letter explains why voters should reject the proposed amendments:

Cap on income tax:

“... has the potential to shift even more money from education to tax breaks for the wealthy. North Carolina has already fallen behind in meeting the needs of its citizens. The limit on current state revenue has put pressure on local budgets and has required local officials to either cut vital services or raise property taxes. Property tax rates have been raised in 74 of 100 counties since 2012. Capping the tax rate will also limit North Carolina’s ability to respond to future unforeseen needs, such as responding to a natural disaster like Hurricane Florence or another recession.”

Voter ID requirement:

“... could have a devastating impact on seniors, active-duty military, low-income and college student populations’ ability to vote, will come with additional costs to taxpayers who fund our elections’ boards at the local level. The proposed amendment will cost an estimated $12 million to state and local governments.”

Victims’ rights and fishing amendments:

“... questions remain about the local costs to implement the victims’ rights amendment and the effect on private property rights and local ordinances of the hunting and fishing amendment.”

A dozen elected officials are expected to speak more about the amendments on the steps of the Raleigh Municipal Building, 222 W. Hargett St. at 10:30 a.m. Friday.