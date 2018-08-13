‘Don’t hijack our constitution,’ McCrory says as all 5 ex-governors blast power shift

It usually takes a fancy event or a funeral for all five of North Carolina’s living former governors to convene.

On Monday, they congregated at the old Capitol in downtown Raleigh to warn voters about a pair of proposed constitutional amendments that would weaken the governor’s office and shift power to the legislature. The proposals are two of six amendments scheduled for the ballot this fall.

One of them would limit the governor’s authority to fill judicial vacancies. The other would grant the legislature — not the governor — the ability to set up a new state elections board and make appointments to state boards and commissions that have historically been made by the governor.

Reporters from across the state huddled behind antique desks in the former House chambers as former governors Pat McCrory, Bev Perdue, Mike Easley, Jim Hunt and Jim Martin stood shoulder-to-shoulder behind a podium. Republicans Martin and McCrory offered some of the sharpest criticisms of the amendments’ GOP authors.

Martin referred to the amendments as “a scheme” that threatens the balance of political power, adding that “it’s embarrassing to me” that his party crafted them.

“It’s not about partisan politics, it’s about power politics,” Martin said.

Legislators who want the governor’s powers should have “the courage” to run for governor, McCrory said.

“Earn it. Don’t hijack our constitution,” he said.

The governors plan to raise awareness about the amendments, but it’s unclear how. Asked if they planned to raise money to pay for advertisements, Martin said they planned to talk about it after Monday’s the press conference.

Republican legislative leaders, who put the amendments on the ballot, issued a statement disputing the way the governors cast their intentions.

“We respectfully disagree with these governors that the people deserve no input on the filling of judicial vacancies, and that our state’s elections and ethics board should be a partisan controlled body despite its key role in our democratic process,” House Speaker Tim Moore and Phil Berger, the Senate leader, said in a statement emailed to the media.

“While it’s not surprising former governors oppose checks and balances on the unilateral authority of their office, we are confident the people will support a more accountable approach to filling judicial vacancies and approve a bipartisan balance on critical boards like the state’s ethics and elections commission over a system of purely political control,” they said.

Martin and McCrory said they’re not worried about their relationship with the GOP. Martin said he’s built a good relationship with Republicans and feels like he can speak honestly with them. McCrory echoed that sentiment, saying he hopes to change some minds.

“They may have voted to put it on the ballot. But now they have a second decision to make: Would they recommend voting for it?” he said. “They still have an out they can take.”

Easley argued that it is, in fact, unusual for all of the former governors to agree.

“Never have five of us gotten together and stuck it to you on the same issue,” he said.

For his part, Easley said the amendments are not only bad for the political health of the state but are misleading to voters. Republican legislators thwarted an effort to write captions for them.

“You have the right to know what an amendment is (going to do),” said Easley, a Democrat. “If you don’t know, vote no.”