Court historian Danny Moody straightens the Chief Justice’s chair in the chambers of the Supreme Court of North Carolina at the Law and Justice Building in downtown Raleigh.
Court historian Danny Moody straightens the Chief Justice’s chair in the chambers of the Supreme Court of North Carolina at the Law and Justice Building in downtown Raleigh. 2007 News & Observer file photo
Court historian Danny Moody straightens the Chief Justice’s chair in the chambers of the Supreme Court of North Carolina at the Law and Justice Building in downtown Raleigh. 2007 News & Observer file photo

North Carolina

Former NC chief justices join former governors in opposing proposed amendments

By Jim Morrill

jmorrill@charlotteobserver.com

More from the series

North Carolina constitutional amendments

Coverage from The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun of the constitutional amendments you’ll vote on in the November 2018 elections.

Expand All

August 23, 2018 01:26 PM

North Carolina’s six living former Supreme Court chief justices Thursday came out against two constitutional amendments proposed for the fall ballot, joining Gov. Roy Cooper and his five predecessors.

The former chiefs, two Republicans and four Democrats, said while both proposals violate the constitution, one in particular “eviscerates the doctrine of separation of powers and checks and balances inherent in” the constitution.

“All of us will vote against these two amendments,” the chiefs said in a statement signed by more than two dozen prominent attorneys. “We urge you to vote against them. And, we urge you to join us in advocating for their defeat.”

Cooper has sued the General Assembly over the same two proposed amendments. He argues that the ballot language is misleading.

IMG_IMG_SECONDARY_4_1_17_3_1_IV5J203E_L149564324
I. Beverly Lake Jr is one of six former N.C. Supreme Court chief justices to oppose proposed amendments.
N&O File Photo SHAWN ROCCO - srocco@newsobserve

On Tuesday a three-judge panel agreed and said no ballots should be printed with the proposals. Lawyers for the General Assembly are appealing. And Cooper’s lawyers have gone directly to the state Supreme Court.

Meanwhile General Assembly leaders are considering calling lawmakers back into session to adjust the ballot language.

Read more stories on the proposed NC constitutional amendments

The statement from the six former chief justices is as unprecedented as last week’s meeting of the five former governors. Former Gov. Jim Martin said the amendments were about nothing more than “power politics.”

As a Republican, he said, “It’s embarrassing to me” that they were drafted by the GOP-controlled General Assembly.

One proposed amendment would limit the governor’s authority to fill judicial vacancies. The other would give lawmakers, not the governor, the ability to name members to a new state elections board and other state boards and commissions.

Jim Morrill; 704-358-5059; @jimmorrill

  Comments  