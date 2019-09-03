Winthrop hosting evacuated College of Charleston students as Hurricane Dorian approaches

Hurricane Dorian weakens to a Category 2 with 110 mph winds on northwest track Hurricane Dorian's eye is slowly moving northwestward. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for SC from north of Edisto Beach to South Santee River. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect north of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to Edisto Beach, SC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's eye is slowly moving northwestward. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for SC from north of Edisto Beach to South Santee River. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect north of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to Edisto Beach, SC.

Due to Hurricane Dorian, Winthrop University will host Charleston students this week.

As of Monday, College of Charleston closed the campus and canceled all classes and school activities. The decision followed Gov. Henry McMaster’s evacuation order for coastal counties.

Winthrop will host 110 College of Charleston students, according to a release from the university. The students are expected in Rock Hill around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Winthrop has set up cots and mattresses in the Richardson Ballroom in the DiGiorgio Campus Center, the release states. College of Charleston residence life members are accompanying the students and will stay with them in Rock Hill.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The students are expected to stay through at least part of the weekend, depending on storm conditions.

As of Tuesday morning, the now Category 2 hurricane was expanding in size.

Forecasters warn the storm could bring heavy rain and flash floods to parts of the Carolinas this week.

SHARE COPY LINK Watch the WBTV First Alert weather forecast Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 for the latest on Hurricane Dorian's possible impact on the Charlotte, NC area.

This is the second time in two years Winthrop has hosted displaced students due to a hurricane. In 2017, the university hosted College of Charleston students who evacuated during Hurricane Irma.

The College of Charleston women’s soccer team will play Winthrop in Rock Hill Wednesday. The game was moved to Rock Hill due to the storm, the release states.

Earlier this week, the City of Rock Hill opened the RV lot at the BMX track to Hurricane Dorian evacuees. The lot is adjacent to the BMX Supercross Track at 1307 Riverwalk Parkway.

The 43 RV sites are available for free on a first come, first served basis. Water and electric hook-ups are available. For more information, 803-326-2441 or 803-242-4424.