To Herald readers: A heart-felt ‘Thank you’ and an invitation

One of the region’s 2020 highlights was the Carolina Panther’s decision to move their practice facility to Rock Hill. Shown here, Panthers owner David Tepper holds up the Professional Sports Team Incentive Act of 2019 as Rock Hill hosted a pep rally in Fountain Park to welcome the Carolina Panthers. Special to The Herald

Dear readers,

There’s a saying that has traveled across generations, and it goes like this: “May you live in interesting times.” Well, we’ve all had a year that fits that phrase.

So I’m taking some time today to deliver a message to you who read The Herald and heraldonline.com.

Thank you.

This has been an historic news year -- hurricanes, elections and, of course, the pandemic. Through it all, you’ve supported The Herald and heraldonline.com with your readership and subscriptions. In return, we’ve worked to be your strongest and most prolific provider of local news. That also will be our charge as we move into the new year.

In 2020, we’ve written daily about the impacts of COVID-19 on people in York, Lancaster and Chester counties. We reported when the virus hit this region, when testing started and how to get one, how coronavirus forced changes in public schools, and the resulting adjustments even now. We’ve reported about the human toll. One such loss was the death of Jack West whose parents had strong ties to Winthrop University, but there have been hundreds of others and, sadly, that count still is rising.

And on Dec. 16 we showed you the first people in this region getting recently-approved vaccines against the virus. Now, we’ll keep you informed about vaccine availability.

However, our coverage has gone beyond the pandemic.

One of the year’s high points has to be the announcement by the Carolina Panthers that their practice facility would be built here in Rock Hill. That will have years of impact here. But that’s not all. Companies have moved here bringing hundreds of new jobs. A new charter school opened in Rock Hill. Most recently we’ve learned that a new whitewater rafting facility is coming to Great Falls. It’s projected to bring jobs and breathe new life there.

It feels appropriate as I write here that we should look -- and with good reason -- toward a brighter future. I invite you to stay with us as we chronicle those things to come.

And, in the spirit of true, fourth-estate journalism ethics, I must be factual and truthful. We’re still in the throes of COVID-19 and must follow safe practices (wear masks, social distance, wash hands). And please be patient with others as we move toward better conditions.

The Herald and heraldonline.com will continue to keep you informed. We’ll do our best to inform you first. But more important, we’ll provide accurate, fair information you can rely on.

In the coming year, we’ll reach out to you, our readers, to hold discussions about issues relevant to this region. You’ll read more about that in the coming days.

We’ll be an involved citizen. That’s best shown through a long-standing tradition. The Herald is asking you to donate to the Empty Stocking Fund. The proceeds will go to United Way of York County and Holiday Partners.

We want our ties to you to extend beyond the holidays. There’s one other thing you can do: Tell us about your story ideas. We work each day to know what’s going on around us, but your input is insightful and helpful. You can contact me directly by sending email to charrington@heraldonline.com.

So, thank you readers. You’re the reason we do what we do. I look forward to the interesting things to come.

Cliff Harrington