Region 3-5A, city football title on the line in Rock Hill-Northwestern showdown

The Rock Hill Bearcats and the Northwestern Trojans will compete Thursday for the region title. The teams are cross-town rivals.
By
The Herald’s live updated Oct. 25, 2018 high school football scoreboard

By Sam Copeland

scopeland@heraldonline.com

October 25, 2018 06:17 PM

Thursday, Oct. 25 games

Rock Hill 21, Northwestern 14, 4th QTR

Clover 27, Fort Mill 14, 3rd QTR

Ridge View 21, Lancaster 10, 3rd QTR

Indian Land 14, Fairfield Central 7, 3rd QTR

Chesterfield 49, Lewisville 16, HALF

Timmonsville 32, Great Falls 0, FINAL

Friday, Oct. 26 games

South Pointe at York

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Nation Ford at Chapin

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

