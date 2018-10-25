The Herald’s live updated Oct. 25, 2018 high school football scoreboard

Thursday, Oct. 25 games
Rock Hill 21, Northwestern 14, 4th QTR
Clover 27, Fort Mill 14, 3rd QTR
Ridge View 21, Lancaster 10, 3rd QTR
Indian Land 14, Fairfield Central 7, 3rd QTR
Chesterfield 49, Lewisville 16, HALF
Timmonsville 32, Great Falls 0, FINAL
Friday, Oct. 26 games
South Pointe at York
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Nation Ford at Chapin
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
--------------
