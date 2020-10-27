Who graded out well in Week 5? Rock Hill-area high school football coaches weigh in

Week 5 of high school football in The Herald’s coverage area could be summarized in six short sentences:

Indian Land had perhaps its best showing of the season to date against Lancaster. Catawba Ridge proved it was the real deal in a win over Chester. Northwestern trounced rival Rock Hill. South Pointe won a region championship when it defeated York. Great Falls lost. And everyone else — Fort Mill, Clover, Nation Ford, Lewisville, Andrew Jackson — didn’t play for one coronavirus-related reason or another.

Andrew Jackson HS won’t play on Monday as planned because Buford has COVID issues.



The Volunteers haven’t played for two weeks. Now, instead of squeezing in 3 games before the playoffs, they’ll just play the next two Fridays, which will wrap up their 4-game 2020 regular season. — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) October 25, 2020

Within that madness, though, a few players stood out and won Tri-County Coaches Association Player of the Week awards. Check them out below.

Northwestern’s win leads to Player of the Week awards

5A Offensive Player of the Week: Gerrell Watkins, Northwestern’s wide receiver, had 11 receptions for 215 yards and a touchdown in Northwestern’s 35-21 win over archrival Rock Hill. The win gave the Trojans their first City Championship since 2015.

5A Offensive Lineman of the Week: Northwestern offensive lineman Jordan Knox graded out at 87% with four pancake blocks and two knockdowns. He was part of an offensive line that did not give up a sack against a strong Rock Hill defensive front.

5A Defensive Player of the Week: Northwestern’s Michael McMullen had eighth tackles, one pass breakup, four passes defended and two interceptions on Friday night.

5A Defensive Lineman of the Week: Northwestern’s Kyle Springs-McCottry had eight total tackles, three quarterback pressures and a sack.

Indian Land takes all 4A awards

4A Offensive Player of the Week: Indian Land’s TJ Thomas had an efficient and prolific day on Friday night in his team’s win over Lancaster: He notched 20 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

4A Offensive Lineman of the Week: Mickey Cshuta of Indian Land graded out at 84% and had four knockdowns and made the calls on an offensive line that paved the way for over 300 Warrior rushing yards.

4A Defensive Player of the Week: Dumkele Idehen of Indian Land had 17 tackles. The junior linebacker has won several Tri-County awards this year.

4A Defensive Lineman of the Week: Indian Land’s Desmond Ivey had nine tackles, three quarterback pressures, one blocked field goal and a forced fumble.

4A Special Teams Player of the Week: Mieqwel Lewis of Indian Land blocked a field goal and returned it for 96 yards and a touchdown. He also added six punt returns for 110 yards on special teams, and he notched five tackles playing safety.

Other 4A nominees: Caleb Glesson (Indian Land quarterback); Nygel Moore (South Pointe running back); Wayond Jenerette (South Pointe wide receiver); Kayden Hager (Catawba Ridge quarterback); JD McClain (Catawba Ridge offensive lineman); Troy Frazier (South Pointe defensive back); Sam Dickerson (Catawba Ridge); Brody Tesimale (Catawba Ridge linebacker); Asa Johnson (Catawba Ridge linebacker); Ayden McCarter (Catawba Ridge kicker).

There were no nominees for 3A, 2A, 1A players of the week this week.

The Herald facilitated the vote among members of the Tri-County Coaches Association on Tuesday morning.

The association’s members include Page Wofford (Northwestern head football coach); Bubba Pittman (Rock Hill head football coach); Rob McNeely (Fort Mill head football coach); Michael Allen (Nation Ford head football coach); Brian Lane (Clover head football coach); Marcus Surratt (Lancaster head football coach); Adam Hastings (Indian Land head football coach); Zac Lendyak (Catawba Ridge head football coach); DeVonte Holloman (South Pointe head football coach); Dean Boyd (York head football coach); Victor Floyd (Chester head football coach); Will Mitchell (Lewisville head football coach); DeMarcus Simons (Great Falls head football coach); and Todd Shigley (Andrew Jackson head football coach).