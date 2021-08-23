It’s time to vote for The Herald’s Football Player of the Week (Aug. 23)

The opening weekend of the 2021 high school football season in South Carolina is in the books — which means that it’s time to vote for The Herald’s latest Football Player of the Week.

For those who don’t know how this works: The Herald has selected a batch of finalists for this award after covering the weekend’s slate of games and reviewing nominations from area coaches. Readers now vote (as often as they want) to determine who will be given the weekly honors. The poll is open this week until Thursday at 1 p.m.

The results from the week’s voting will be announced online on Friday morning, and the winner will be featured in the Sunday print edition of The Herald.

View the nominees for this week’s award below. And vote now.

Football Player of the Week finalists

Xavier “Zae” Brown, Great Falls: The 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior quarterback accounted for 235 yards of total offense and four touchdowns to lead Great Falls to a 36-12 win at Whitmire on Aug. 20. Brown did a little bit of everything in his team’s season-opening victory: He was 12-of-18 passing for 133 yards and two touchdowns and added 102 yards and two scores on the ground. Brown also had 12 tackles and one pass deflection for the Great Falls defense.

Jacobie Henderson, Catawba Ridge: Henderson had a big impact on offense, defense and special teams to help Catawba Ridge to a 35-0 win over Fort Mill on Aug. 20. The 6-foot, 185-pound senior receiver had five catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on offense and also had four tackles and one sack for the Catawba Ridge (1-0) defense. The Marshall University commit also added eight punt returns for 96 yards.

Dumkele Idehen, Indian Land: The 6-foot, 215-pound middle linebacker had 20 tackles and one tackle for loss to help Indian Land (1-0) to a 34-27 home win over Nation Ford on Aug. 20. Idehen, who notched an offer from Army earlier this summer, also contributed six carries for 43 yards to the Warrior offense. (Idehen, too, is a standout student with a 4.0 GPA, per Indian Land coach Adam Hastings.)

Waymond Jenerette, South Pointe: The 6-foot, 170-pound senior wide receiver had 11 catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns to play a critical role in a 40-35 win at Northwestern on Aug. 21. Jenerette’s performance included a 50-yard touchdown grab (on a 3rd-and-30 play), a 38-yard touchdown catch and a 67-yard reception that led to a South Pointe (1-0) touchdown later in the drive.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Cooper Zohner, Clover: The 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior linebacker had 15 tackles — including four tackles for loss — and one forced fumble to lead Clover to a 20-7 upset victory at Dorman on Aug. 20. (It’s worth mentioning that Zohner’s forced fumble led to a crucial “scoop-and-score” Clover touchdown.) The Blue Eagles are 1-0 on the season.

Vote and see running results here

If you can’t view the poll on your mobile device, click here to refresh the page.

How to nominate

Player of the Week awards highlight high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes — both the accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the ballot in future weeks, send an email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information. The Herald reserves the right to remove a name from the poll at its discretion.