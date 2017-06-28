Vigil, stop the violence speakers planned Wednesday after killing of Rock Hill teen

Saying “the violence has to stop,” the family of a Rock Hill teen gunned down Sunday after a Facebook fight is holding a candlelight vigil and rally Wednesday night at the park where he was shot.
Quantavious “Quan” Torbit, 17, a rising senior at South Pointe High School, died after he was shot in front of his mother following a fight involving his twin sister, according to his mother.
Convicted felon Demetric Houze, 25, of Rock Hill, is jailed without bond on a murder charge. Houze was charged by Rock Hill police Monday while in court on an unrelated charge.
The 7:30 p.m. vigil will be at Arcade-Victoria Park, 302 Roddey St. in Rock Hill, southwest of downtown. Torbit’s family is encouraging people to help Rock Hill’s young people that can lead to positive change and better choices by young people.
“Everybody is welcome to come and be part of the solution that encourages young adults to make good decisions,” said Tanya Crockett, Torbit’s cousin.
Houze, who also faces a charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, was on five years’ probation for felony assault at the time of the incident. He has past convictions on weapons and drug charges, court records show.
The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. Sunday after a large crowd gathered at the park, police said. Postings on Facebook led to an argument, followed by a fight that turned deadly, police said. A woman, 20, whose name was not released, was hit in the leg by a stray bullet in the incident, police said.
Another stray bullet tore through the wall of a nearby home where small children were inside.
Later Sunday night, a man was shot on Walnut Street in Rock Hill but police have not said the incidents are related.
