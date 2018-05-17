Third teen captured in Lancaster County shooting death; here's what we know

The third teen accused of murder in the May 10 Lancaster County killing of a man in a car with a child in the backseat has been arrested, police said.

Brennan Jamil Patterson Jr., 17, of Lancaster, is charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder, according to police and jail records.

Patterson was taken into custody around 1 p.m. Thursday at a home on Locustwood Avenue in Lancaster, said Barry Faile, Lancaster County Sheriff. Patterson was standing near a carport at the home when detectives and patrol officers made the arrest after receiving a tip, Faile said.

"As always we appreciate the help from the public in locating Patterson," Faile said.





Vincent Barry Lambert, 30, died in the May 10 shooting near Kershaw. A woman in the car was wounded but is expected to recover, police said. A child, 4, in the back seat was not injured, police said. The woman and child have not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.





Doug Barfield, spokesman for the sheriff's office, declined to say Thursday if police had other suspects or motive in the case.

"There could be other charges against other folks," Barfield said.

Dorian Tyrese Clyburn, 16, and Ka'Darius Aintwayn Kirkland, 19, both were arrested earlier this week after manhunts throughout Lancaster and Chester counties, police said. Clyburn and Kirkland also are charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

All three suspects charged are being held without bond, jail records show.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald