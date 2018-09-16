What to know in Rock Hill area as Florence moves out of Carolinas

As tropical depression Florence moves out of the Carolinas, here are some things York County region residents should know.

The City of Rock Hill hosted a press conference Sunday afternoon at City Hall.

Flooding: Flash flooding remains a concern in parts of the York County region, including Rock Hill, said Mayor John Gettys. “At the bottom of that hill is where the water is collecting. If you have to be out, please watch out for the pooling water at the bottom of the hills,” he said. Falling trees are also still a concern.

Trash service: Trash pick up from the City of Rock Hill will be operating as normal, said Jimmy Bagley, deputy city manager.

City of Rock Hill offices are open on a normal schedule Monday.

As of Sunday afternoon, the City of Rock Hill had restored power to about 5,000 customers and had about 150 people in harder-to-reach areas who still needed service, said David Vehaun, Rock Hill city manager.

If you see a possible power line down, call officials. See here who to call to report storm damage and power outages.

Road closure information is available on the South Carolina Department of Transportation website. Parts of I-95 remain closed as of Sunday afternoon.

York County’s three emergency shelters were closed at noon Sunday. Anyone who still needed help was placed in temporary housing, Vehaun said.

School closures: Some local districts have closed and others are opening on a delay Monday.

Scams: Chris Watts, Rock Hill police chief, said residents should be wary of potential scams after Florence, such as people claiming to be contractors or claim adjusters.





Rock Hill area parks remain closed until further notice, said John Taylor, director of Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism. Catawba River access points are also closed.

All York County Library locations are closed Monday.

Lancaster County

SIGN UP

Lancaster County recycling and convenience sites are closed Monday.