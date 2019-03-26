York school district approves 2019-20 calendar. Here are important dates.

The York school district has approved the 2019-20 calendar.

The York school board approved the calendar at its regular meeting earlier this month.

Here are the highlights:

Spring break, April 6-10, aligns with the rest of York County’s districts.

First day for students is Aug. 19 and the last day is June 4, 2020.

Graduation is set for June 5, 2020.

Potential weather make-up days are Oct. 18, 2019, and Feb. 14, March 16 and April 13, 2020.

A printable version of York’s calendar is available on the school district’s website.

The Fort Mill, Rock Hill and Lancaster County school districts also have approved calendars.