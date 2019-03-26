Education

York school district approves 2019-20 calendar. Here are important dates.

By Amanda Harris

March 26, 2019 05:04 PM

The York school district has approved the 2019-20 calendar.
The York school district has approved the 2019-20 calendar. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto
The York school district has approved the 2019-20 calendar. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto
YORK, SC

The York school district has approved the 2019-20 calendar.

The York school board approved the calendar at its regular meeting earlier this month.

Here are the highlights:

  • Spring break, April 6-10, aligns with the rest of York County’s districts.

  • First day for students is Aug. 19 and the last day is June 4, 2020.

  • Graduation is set for June 5, 2020.

  • Potential weather make-up days are Oct. 18, 2019, and Feb. 14, March 16 and April 13, 2020.

A printable version of York’s calendar is available on the school district’s website.

The Fort Mill, Rock Hill and Lancaster County school districts also have approved calendars.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

education

education

education

education

Amanda Harris

Amanda Harris covers issues related to children and families in York, Chester and Lancaster County for The Herald. Amanda works with local schools, parents and community members to address important topics such as school security, mental health and the opioid epidemic. She graduated from Winthrop University.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  