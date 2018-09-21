The Herald’s live updated Sept. 21, 2018 high school football scoreboard

York at Fort Mill
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
READ: High School Football 411 for Week 5
Lugoff-Elgin at Rock Hill
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Irmo at Clover
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Dutch Fork
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
READ: Northwestern’s Jerry Howard focusing on big football opportunity after his father’s killer takes plea deal
South Pointe at Indian Land
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
READ: He was one of the NFL’s largest men for 17 years. Now he’s coaching at Indian Land
Carolina Pride at Chester
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Lewisville at Pageland Central
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Ware Shoals at Great Falls
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
READ: De-commitment diva? No. South Pointe’s Jaylen Mahoney explains why he changed his college decision
Comments