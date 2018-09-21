Who made the best high school football play from Week 4?

Check out the four-best plays from an abbreviated Week 4 of the 2018 South Carolina high school football season in The Herald’s coverage area.
High School Football

The Herald’s live updated Sept. 21, 2018 high school football scoreboard

By Sam Copeland

scopeland@heraldonline.com

September 21, 2018 05:43 PM

York at Fort Mill

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Lugoff-Elgin at Rock Hill

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Irmo at Clover

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Dutch Fork

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

South Pointe at Indian Land

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Carolina Pride at Chester

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Lewisville at Pageland Central

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Ware Shoals at Great Falls

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

